Netanyahu warns right-wing victory not in bag in settler campaign stop

“Bring people to the polls to vote so we can win,” Netanyahu said. “Do this with all your might.”

The media has predicted that victory “is in the bag” for the Likud and that “we have won” in an attempt to lull voters into apathy, Netanyahu said.

Victory “is not in the bag,” Netanyahu said, but is rather something that is “just within reach.”

“Don’t stay at home as if it [voting] doesn’t matter,” Netanyahu said, adding that, “it does matter.”

Polls have predicted that Netanyahu’s Likud Party will garner the most votes on Tuesday, easily beating out all of his rivals, with Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party expected to come in second.

Only the top two vote-getters are given an immediate chance to form a government. Only after they both fail is there a small window for another candidate to attempt to muster the necessary 61-member coalition.

At issue for Netanyahu in this election, as in all the others where he has come in first, is the ability to form a coalition. Netanyahu in the final days has hammered home the message that a large Likud would make a right-wing government under his leadership more feasible.

In the past days, he has spoken of a necessary two additional mandates to ensue such a coalition. Among the places he has searched for votes is the settlements, not only to shore up his support but to pilfer support from other parties.

REVAVA IN the last election was a stronghold of one of Netanyahu’s right-wing rivals, Yamina party head Naftali Bennett, who garnered support in the last election from 73% of the voters there. The Likud in contrast received only 18% of the vote.

Netanyahu told the audience in Revava, located in the Samaria Region of the West Bank, that in reality there are some 70 mandates for right-wing parties, but there is an attempt to ensure that the power of the Right is divided up into small parties, some of which would attempt to form a coalition with Lapid, Netanyahu said.

At issue in particular are his right-wing party rivals Bennett and New Hope Party head Gideon Sa’ar, Netanyahu said, who imagine that they can create a government that does not include Lapid.

It’s not possible to do this “without Lapid – he will have 20 or more mandates,” Netanyahu said.

Those who don’t want Lapid in the government, should vote Likud, because only that party under his leadership could avoid such a scenario, Netanyahu said.

Nor can a government be formed with Lapid, the prime minister said, pointing out that a coalition of Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and the heads of the left-wing parties of Labor led by Merav Michaeli and Meretz led by Nitzan Horowitz can’t last, Netanyahu said.

He blamed the problems of the last government on the fact that he had lacked the necessary 61 votes for a right-wing government and as such had created a rotation arrangement with Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu used as an example his attempt to have the government declare its intention to legalize the West Bank settler outposts in December and January, which was thwarted by Gantz.

There was support for legalization, but there was a “rotation” – and as a result, there were objections, Netanyahu said.

But with a strong right-wing government, it will be possible to legalize the outpost and strengthen the settlements, Netanyahu said.

HE ALSO touted his other successes, including the vaccination program, with over half the country already having been inoculated against the coronavirus.

Then he pointed to his success in making peace without giving up territory and uprooting settlements. This “peace for peace,” as he called it, included finalizing four normalization deals with Arab nations.

Netanyahu repeated his pledge that should he be victorious, he would finalize more deals.

While in Revava, Netanyahu inaugurated a new neighborhood named for terror victim Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, 47, of the Eli settlement, who was killed during a terror attack at the nearby Ariel junction in 2018 while attempting to save lives.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said that the neighborhood would be home to 40 new families. Dagan, who in the past has protested against Netanyahu’s settlement policies, stood with him at the event and thanked him for his support for settlement development, including his authorizing a small number of outposts on a case-by-case basis.

“We thank you for your wonderful assistance,” Dagan said.

But he called on him to authorize all the outposts, which he referred to as the young settlements and to apply sovereignty to the settlements.

Yesha Council head David Elhayani has not forgiven Netanyahu for failing to make good on his pledge to annex the settlements and has thrown his support behind Sa’ar.

But in Revava, Dagan told Netanyahu, “we love you and support you” as he mentioned promises the prime minister had made and kept such as investments in infrastructure and roads.

He pledged to help bring voters to the polls on Netanyahu’s behalf, explaining that it would be a “mission” to ensure that his support there grew.