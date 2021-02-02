Israel Elections: Poll finds anti-Netanyahu bloc wins 66 seats

A coalition can be built without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, the haredi parties, the Joint List and Meretz, according to a survey taken by pollster Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 on Tuesday.

The poll found that Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid and Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope parties would both win 16 seats, well below the 29 seats predicted for Likud. But Yesh Atid and New Hope could build a coalition with Yamina, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor and Blue and White.

Taken a day after Labor's primary, the poll predicted eight seats for Merav Michaeli's party . Blue and White would narrowly cross the threshold with four seats.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai's Israelis Party received less than one percent in the poll.

The poll also asked what would happen if the Religious Zionist Party, Bayit Yehudi and Otzma Yehudit united on the Right. It found that the united right-wing party would win six seats and that MK Mansour Abbas's Ra'am Party would also cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, running separately from the Joint List.

