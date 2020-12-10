Poll finds Sa’ar cooling off after two days

New prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa’ar’s staying power was put in question on Thursday by a Panels Research poll taken for The Jerusalem Post and its Hebrew sister newspaper Ma’ariv.Panels Research took the first poll after Sa’ar’s announcement on Tuesday evening that he was leaving Likud and competing against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the premiership with a new party. In that poll, the as yet unnamed party won 17 seats while taking mandates away from every Zionist party, especially Likud and Blue and White. In two days, the Likud rose from 25 to 27 mandates, Yamina fell from 19 to 16, Sa’ar’s party fell from 17 to 16, Yesh Atid-Telem fell from 14 to 13, the Joint List rose from 11 to 12, Shas stayed at nine, Yisrael Beytenu rose from seven to eight, United Torah Judaism remained at seven and Meretz stayed at five. Blue and White rose from six to seven but remained very far from its achievements in the last three elections.
The addition of Derech Eretz MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser on Wednesday did not appear to give Sa’ar a boost.The poll found that by contrast, the addition of former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot and Knesset coronavirus committee head MK Yifat Shasha-Biton could make a major difference.If Eisenkot and Shasha-Biton ran on a slate headed by Sa’ar, Likud would still win 27 seats but Sa’ar’s party would rise to 21. Yamina would fall to 15, Yesh Atid-Telem to 11 and Blue and White would go back to a tenuous six seats.But the poll found that Eisenkot would not do well if he ran on his own in another new party. The poll predicted that such a party would win only four seats, barely crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold.
The poll of 539 respondents representing a statistical sample of the Israeli population had a margin of error of 4.3%.Sa'ar did not announce any additions to his party on Thursday. He came to the Knesset to clear his office and to vote in the Knesset Committee on the Advancement of the Status of Women in favor of advancing his bill that would remove parental rights from a parent who murders or attempts to murder the other parent.The bill, which still must pass its final readings in the Knesset plenum, came following an incident where a father who tried to murder his wife blocked her from vaccinating their child.Sa'ar's resignation will take effect on Friday at 10:30 a.m., when he will be replaced by the next candidate on the Likud list, former Defense Ministry official Nissim Vaturi.