TikTok adds Israeli fact-checker only two days before the election

TikTok announced that it has launched its new fact-checking feature, named "Know the Facts," in Israel on Sunday - only two days before the election - after launching in the US, UK and Canada last month.

The company announced that they had hired a local fact-checker specifically to look over election-related content and flag content which features unverified claims, blocking it from arriving on the "For You" page.

Before sharing flagged videos, users will be notified with a caution message, urging them to reconsider. Users who upload content which features unverified claims will also be notified of its flagged status.

According to the statement by TikTok, after the launch of the new feature in other countries, it became clear that the video sharing rate dropped by 24% and likes on unverified content dropped by 7%.

Gina Hernandez, Product Manager at Tiktok's Trust and Safety division, said in a statement on Sunday that "People love to share Tiktok videos, whether on our platform or on other platforms. We hope this new feature helps our community become more aware of the content they share."

"Authenticity is a top value In our community, therefore, we are taking responsibility for the fight against inauthentic or misleading content," she added.

While the move may have admirable motivations, it is unclear how much this move will affect the spread of election disinformation on the app, with the launch coming a mere two days before the election.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

TikTok has come under intense scrutiny in the past year for allowing violent, racist, antisemitic and misogynistic content to be shared widely with millions around the world, in an app which especially targets children.