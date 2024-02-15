8 killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon as tensions rise
Netanyahu to Biden: I want a hostage deal, but Hamas's demands are a non-starter • Canada, Australia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire
Gazan journalist says Hamas uses civilians as human shields
Saftawi says it's the first time in a decade that he's been able to speak on this publicly.
Gaza-based journalist Jehad Saftawi said on Tuesday that the Hamas terrorist organization indeed uses civilians as human shields in the war against Israel.
"Hamas terrorists used my family and hundreds of our neighbors as human shields. Hamas continues to hold the people of Gaza captive," Saftawi posted on X. "There should be no reconstruction of my family's home while a stockpile of weapons lies underneath.
"Goals rather than causes are what is behind Hamas's masterminds' wars. The case for removing Hamas is not to fuel escalation but to prevent it, which is why they should never be allowed to retake control of Gaza," he continued to say. Saftawi then admitted that it was the first time in more than 10 years that he's "been able to speak about this publicly," stating that it's "a cry for realignment for our Palestinian society as well as an appeal to the international community."
In a piece he wrote for Time magazine, the Palestinian journalist began by saying that the terrorist organization "built tunnels beneath my family's home in Gaza. Now it lies in ruin." He also states that it's been seven years since he escaped Gaza, and later fled to the United States.
Saftawi added that Gaza has been "dominated by terrorist chaos" since Hamas's takeover of the Strip, stating that the terrorist organization "has continued to normalize violence and militarization in every aspect of public and private life in Gaza."
How Hamas commandeers homes for terrorism
The journalist described how, while his family's home was under construction, masked men built an underground structure under the home, telling him that the structure would remain sealed unless there was an Israeli ground invasion. Then the room would be used to store weapons.
"In the years since my family or their neighbors heard sounds or movements from time to time," wrote Saftawi. "They wondered sometimes if there really were tunnels, if they were active. My family was too afraid to speak about this with anyone, so it was our secret. It felt shameful even though we knew we were deeply opposed to whatever Hamas had done on the other side of that cement slab."
Saftawi's family evacuated south shortly after October 7 and since then his house and neighborhood have been turned into ruins.
"I may never know if the house was destroyed by Israeli strikes or fighting between Hamas and Israel. But the result is the same. Our home, and far too many in our community, were flattened alongside priceless history and memories," wrote the journalist.
"This is the legacy of Hamas. They began destroying my family home in 2013 when they built tunnels beneath it. They continued to threaten our safety for a decade—we always knew we might have to vacate at a moment's notice. We always feared violence. Gazans deserve a true Palestinian government, which supports its citizens' interests, not terrorists carrying out their own plans. Hamas is not fighting Israel. They're destroying Gaza," concluded Saftawi.
Republican opposition to Israel aid latest headache for pro-Israel community
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would almost certainly not bring the Senate’s bill up for a vote.
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Since Oct. 7, a growing number of Democrats have called for a ceasefire in Gaza, harshly criticized Israel or refused to send it more money.
But increasingly over the past few weeks, when both chambers of Congress sit down to vote, it is a faction of Republicans, allied with Donald Trump, who have impeded additional foreign aid to Israel. In control of the House of Representatives and with sway in the Senate, this group is pivoting away from something pro-Israel activists have long taken for granted: unfettered US defense assistance for Israel.
That dynamic was on display on Tuesday, when the Senate passed a $95.3 billion bill to aid Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. A few Democrats voted no, protesting Israel’s conduct and the human toll of the war in Gaza. But the bulk of opposition came from Republicans, and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would almost certainly not bring the Senate’s bill up for a vote.
Many of the Republicans who oppose the additional aid to Israel say they object to it on fiscal grounds — it simply costs too much alongside the government’s “unjustified, even harmful spending,” one GOP lawmaker said. Others don’t want to deliver a victory to President Joe Biden.
But Matt Brooks, the CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, the most influential Jewish group in the party, says he is worried about a subset of Republicans he called “neo-isolationists” — although he believes the trend can be nipped.
“We are worried and we’re working on tamping down these folks who want to withdraw America from the rest of the world, this neo-isolationist wing,” he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “I think the balance of our friends who have been friends over the years are still strong friends that will continue to be so.”
Other Republicans are less sanguine. “This new Republican Party will soon throw Israel under the bus,” Nachama Soloveichik, the chief spokeswoman for Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, said Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.
The idea of conditioning aid to Israel first gained popularity with Democrats, especially a progressive wing that sees aid as a tool to influence Israeli policy toward the Palestinians. By contrast, Republicans who have slowed down or opposed recent aid bills say they remain adamantly pro-Israel, but argue that a ballooning deficit means decades of no-strings-attached foreign aid must come to an end.
“We’re heading for a fiscal reckoning in this country, and so we’ve got to begin to address that and some of us on the Republican side are willing to try to do so,” Virginia Rep. Bob Good, one of 14 Republicans who voted against another failed Israel aid bill last week, told JTA. Good emphasized that he has long been pro-Israel.
“And so there is much available, unjustified, even harmful spending in our federal, bloated government to pay for not just the Israel supplemental but all future supplementals,” he said, referring to the budget bill.
Caucus close to Trump opposed to Israel aid
Thirteen of the 14 Republicans who voted against that bill are members of the Freedom Caucus, which is closely aligned with Trump. That number was a sign of a growing phenomenon: Virtually the only GOP House lawmaker who consistently voted against Israel until now has been Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who is not a member of the Freedom Caucus.
The Republicans who voted against the aid last week say the money must be offset somehow, whether it is through cuts to other budget items or through turning the foreign aid into a loan — a solution Trump and his allies support.
“The supplemental aid package should be a loan to the countries in question, as suggested by President Trump,” Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime staunch backer of Israel, said in a statement. Graham voted against Tuesday’s Senate bill, as did Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, who are also historically pro-Israel.
“A loan on friendly terms allows America, who is deeply in debt, a chance to get our money back and changes the paradigm of how we help others,” Graham added. “”President Trump is right to insist that we think outside the box.”
Johnson has signaled that he is also on board with offsetting aid: Last November, he sponsored an unsuccessful bill that conditioned Israel aid on cuts to the Internal Revenue Service, the first time Congress conditioned aid to Israel on anything.
And he agreed with the Freedom Caucus to introduce last week’s aid bill under a process that required a two-thirds majority — dooming its chances.
Pro-Israel groups are urging a return to aid bills with no strings, and argue that the fraction of a percent of the budget that goes to aid for Israel is critical for fighting shared foes.
“As Israel battles Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies on its borders, we are urging both Democrats and Republicans to move beyond partisan differences and support emergency funding for the Jewish state,” AIPAC spokesman Marshall Wittmann said in an email.
Richard Goldberg, a longtime Senate Republican staffer who worked closely with Democrats to advance aid to Israel, echoed the message that polarization was undercutting efforts to protect Israel and American national security.
“I’m generally concerned with the ability of Republicans and Democrats to work together to support democratic allies in times of crisis, let alone their ability to invest in our own national security — whether it be securing the border or rapidly expanding our defense industrial base,” said Goldberg, now a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank.
Six of the 14 House Republicans who voted against Israel aid last week replied to JTA queries, and all but one of them — save Massie — emphasized their pro-Israel bona fides but said that America’s finances are in dire straits.
Rep. Aaron Bean of Florida said in an email that he had voted for pro-Israel measures but that “Our national debt just surpassed $34 trillion, and in order to be fiscally secure for future generations Congress needs to offset this spending.”
Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia sent a press release that said “Congress should not — and doesn’t need to — borrow money to support our greatest ally in the Middle East.”
Reps. Elijah Crane of Arizona and Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina made similar arguments. A spokesman for Massie, meanwhile, pointed to his posts on X, in which he argued that Israel was better equipped to handle spending than the United States.
“Israel has a lower debt to GDP ratio than the United States,” Massie posted before the vote. “This spending package has no offsets, so it will increase our debt by $14.3 billion plus interest.”
Mark Mellman, who directs the Democratic Majority for Israel, which cultivates support for Israel among Democrats and works to oppose Democrats who vote against aid to Israel, said the new front of opposition to Israel aid was a cause for concern. He echoed Brooks’ fears of isolationism.
“Increasingly on the Republican side there is this revived strain of isolationism,” he told JTA. “There’s a lot of people on their side that simply don’t care what happens anywhere else but here and don’t realize that what happens elsewhere affects what happens here.”
Brooks, however, has not given up. He feels that he can persuade pro-Israel Freedom Caucus members to support aid, even without any offsets. As opposed to some Democrats who have voted against the aid, he said, these Republicans do say they back Israel.
"They're not voting no because they're unhappy with Israel. They're not voting no because they don't support Israel," he said. "They're voting no from a fiscal responsibility perspective. I disagree with it in a time of war. Israel needs our help and America needs to be there. But having said that, I don't think this is a long term concern that these people are not going to continue to be friends and allies."
Health, Agriculture Ministries' warn public against stray dogs from Gaza
These animals may carry with them diseases such as rabies, scabies, echinococcus and leishmania which may spread within Israeli territory.
The Health Ministry and Agriculture Ministry warned the general public on Wednesday not to bring into Israeli territory stray cats and dogs from the Palestinian Authority, Gaza, and from over the the northern border.
The joint statement explained the reason for the prohibition: These animals may carry with them diseases such as rabies, scabies, echinococcus, and leishmania which may spread within Israeli territory.
Those who come into contact with an animal suspected of carrying such diseases or are bitten or scratched should rinse the wound with soap and water and contact the health bureau in their closest vicinity in order to assess which treatment should be provided.
Instead of bringing in stray cats and dogs from Gaza or the Palestinian territories, the statement recommended the more traditional mode of adopting a pet - reaching out to urban kennels or regulated associations, where the animals have been vaccinated against diseases and checked medically.
Gaza's stray dogs seek refuge in border communities
According to the statement, some 5,000 dogs have crossed into Israel from Gaza, in the absence of a fence, and are roaming the region of the western Negev.
Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority estimates the number of stray dogs within the Gaza Strip to be in the hundreds or even thousands. Following the Israel-Hamas war, these dogs have fled the enclave and have sought refuge in the ruins of the Gaza border communities.
Earlier this week, KAN news reported that packs of stray dogs had attempted to attack IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip.
Approaching the soldiers by the hundreds, they exhibited violent behavior, growling at the troops and trying to bite them.
According to the report, the troops had managed to fend off the packs. No soldier was injured by such encounters
Rescued after 4 months in Gaza – Marman-Leimberg-Har family shares few details
Fernando Marman and Luis Har begin to open up about their four months in captivity, but much has been censored from the public.
After four months into the war with Hamas – much remains unknown to the public about the hostages’ condition, including where they were kept, by whom they were held, how they were moved about, etc. Even now, following the daring early-morning rescue of hostages Fernando Marman (61) and Luis Har (70), who spent 129 days in captivity, much remains untold and hidden from the public, apart from the few fragments of details shared with family.
Both Har and Marman have since been transferred to a hospital in central Israel, where their reunion and recovery can be monitored. And despite only escaping Gaza two days ago, their prognosis looks good.
In a press briefing organized by the Jerusalem Press Club [JPC] and the Hostages & Missing Persons’ Families Forum, Maayan Sigal-Koren discussed her family's trials, tribulations, and hopes for the future.
During Hamas' heinous atrocities of October 7, several thousand terrorists invaded Israel, killing some 1,200 mostly civilian men, women, and children; and kidnapping over 240. Roughly 100 Hamas fighters entered the Israeli community of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, where they entered some 60 homes, destroyed infrastructure, and murdered and kidnapped community members.
In total, five community members from Nir Yitzhak were murdered, including four of the kibbutz’s security squad. And six were taken hostage – Lior Rudaeff (61), who remains in captivity today, and five members of the Marman-Har-Leimberg family.
This includes Sigal-Koren’s aunt Gabriela Leimberg (59), cousin Mia Leimberg (17), uncle Fernando Marman (61), mother Clara Marman (64), and Clara’s partner Luis Har (70) – a father of four and grandfather to ten.
Clara and Luis live together on the kibbutz, whereas the rest of the family is visiting for the holiday weekend. When Hamas invaded, they all huddled in a corner of their safe room under gunfire until they were coaxed out and kidnapped.
Speaking via Zoom from the hospital, Sigal-Koren says she and her family are optimistic about slowly getting back to their lives and that Har and her uncle Fernando should be discharged from the hospital within a day or so.
That isn’t to say, however, that unexpected issues won’t arise down the road.
In spite of internationally brokered agreements involving Israel, Qatar, and Hamas, for example, none of the hostages have received any medications they were meant to receive. Sigal-Koren told Army Radio in a previous interview that Har was sent a hearing aid, glasses, and medication for his diabetes and hypertension. But Har says he never saw any of it.
Likewise, Har and Marman have only been out of Gaza for a few days now, and long-term consequences can’t yet be observed. “There’s a lot we will only learn in time,” says Sigal-Koren. “But I can see the consequences with my mom, and she was only held hostage for 53 days,” as opposed to 129.
Each hostage’s recovery is different, too. “My mom has a few preconditions,” Sigal-Koren explained. And on top of those conditions, she can’t return to her home.
“I know it will be different now, though, because until two days ago, my mom didn’t start her recovery. She was all-in fighting for her partner [Har] and brother’s [Marman] release… She did start seeing a psychiatrist and some physical and mental rehabilitation. But I guess now that they’re [Har and Marman] back, she’ll be concentrating on herself [more] and really start the rehabilitation as she should.”
But speaking of Har and Marman’s captivity, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also reported in a statement that “The hostages were held captive in harsh conditions;” and that “They were intentionally held in the middle of a civilian neighborhood, inside a civilian building, to try and prevent us from rescuing them. But we did.”
Between what she knows and what she’s allowed to say, Sigal-Koren explains that her whole family was kept by Hamas terrorists and affiliated guards until late November when three of her five family members [Gabriela, Mia, and Clara] were released as part of the Israel-Hamas hostage negotiations. Mia’s dog, Bella, was also taken and released with them.
From then on, Har and Marman were together but isolated from all other hostages. And while they say they initially thought they’d be released soon after, their hopes were dashed by the renewed sounds of war.
Asked what they did know, Sigal-Koren says that given the language barrier, Hamas terrorists told them little. And what was said could have been psychological terror, if not outright lies, to begin with. Hamas reportedly told their captives that October 7 was one of many great victories and that they bragged about killing many people.
“So they didn’t know what was going on,” says Sigal-Koren. “But they knew about missiles. They heard them as they went out from Gaza to Israel, and they definitely heard the missiles and bombing around them in Gaza.”
As for how they passed the time, Sigal-Koren says Har and Marman have only started to open up, but generally, they say they did absolutely nothing. They and other released hostages all say the same thing. They just sat around most of the time.
She also says Har and Marman were able to talk to one another a little, but that “from time to time they didn’t even want to talk to anyone. They wanted to disappear. To close their eyes and meditate and be somewhere else because it was too hard to bear the situation.”
“We’re asking questions, but slowly,” Sigal-Koren continued. “We want to know everything, of course. But it’s hard to talk about. And there are many things I know we’ll never understand. There are things only Luis and Fernando will understand between one another.”
The rescue mission
As for the rescue itself, the operation was jointly conducted by the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency the Israel Defense Forces [IDF], and the Israeli Police Yamam and Border Police units.
IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said of the mission that it “was a complex rescue operation under fire in the heart of Rafah, based on highly sensitive and valuable intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate and the Israel Security Agency."
Footage of the rescue that’s been released by the IDF and Israeli police shows Israeli forces storming the building in question with explosions, engaging Hamas terrorists, and hastily making their escape.
The two hostages were then rushed into an armored vehicle, which ferried them to a helicopter. And the helicopter, in turn, brought them to Sheba Medical Center in central Israel. The entire operation took less than an hour.
In the armored vehicle, one of the commandos asks Marman and Har how they’re feeling, “excellent” is the reply, as their smiles beam from ear to ear.
“It was a complete surprise [for them],” says Sigal-Koren. And “same for us. At 3 am, the people who were with us all this time from the army called us and told us they [Marman and Har] were in the hands of the IDF, and it was shocking. I needed them to tell me a few times that it really happened because it was such a surprise. They said they were taking us to the hospital, and it was a big mess of excitement and feelings that I will never forget.”
Fernando and Luis, on the other hand, quickly understood that the Israeli army was outside the doors of their prison. “They called their names once they entered where they were,” Sigal-Koren continued, adding that “at the moment an Israeli soldier held him [Har], he felt secure… like nothing could ever happen to him again. It’s very calming to know that this is the way they felt from that moment—that they’re so safe and at home even before they got back to Israel.”
"This rescue mission underscores the importance of our ground operation in Gaza, including Rafah, when conditions allow," concluded Hagari in his statement about the mission. "134 men, women, children, and elderly are still being held hostage in Gaza. We have a moral obligation to bring all our hostages home. And that is an obligation that we will continue doing everything in our power to fulfill."
US defense secretary urges Gallant to ensure safety of civilians in Rafah
US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III stressed the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid before launching any operations against Hamas in Rafah during a conversation with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant early Thursday morning.
The two also discussed the recent rescue mission in which Fernando Marman and Luis Norbeto Har were rescued from Hamas captivity in the heart of Rafah, as well as ongoing negotiations to reach a hostage release deal.
Canada, Australia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
"We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic," the statement said.
The leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement released in response to reports about Israel's planned military operation in Rafah.
"We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic," the statement by the prime ministers of the three countries said.
"An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed."
Israel will press ahead with an offensive against Hamas in Rafah, a refuge for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, after allowing civilians to vacate the area, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.
No to a 'one sided' ceasefire
The statement urged Israel not to conduct the offensive, however it said any ceasefire could not be "one sided," and would require Hamas to disarm and immediately release all remaining hostages.
The leaders also said the International Court of Justice's January ruling in a genocide case brought by South Africa obligated Israel to protect civilians and deliver basic services and essential humanitarian assistance.
"The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law," the statement said. "Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas."
UAE restricting US strikes against Iran axis from its bases - report
Arab countries are trying to balance the desire to help the US deter Iran, while also assuaging their citizens' anger toward Israel.
The United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries are restricting the US's use of military facilities in their territory to launch airstrikes against the Iranian axis, people familiar with the issue told Politico on Wednesday.
The restrictions come as Arab countries attempt to balance the desire to help the US deter Iran and its proxies, while also assuaging their citizens' anger toward Israel.
Arab countries "attempting a detente with Iran" are "increasingly restricting" the US and other allies from conducting retaliatory strikes from their soil against targets in Iraq, Syria, and the Red Sea, a US official told Politico. The official did not state exactly how many countries are implementing these restrictions.
A Western official told Politico that the UAE specifically is implementing the restrictions because "they don’t want to appear like they’re against Iran and they don’t want to appear too close to the West and Israel for public opinion reasons."
The US has several bases in the Gulf and the region where it operates from, including the Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE.
Iranian proxies threaten US bases in region
Several Iranian proxies have threatened to attack Arab states that the US uses to launch strikes from.
In October, just a few weeks after the Israel-Hamas war began, Alwiyat al-Waad al-Haq, an Iran-backed militia believed to be linked to the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah militia, threatened to target bases where American forces are housed in Kuwait and the UAE.
The militia has claimed attacks against Gulf states in the past, including a drone attack in which three drones were intercepted by the UAE in February 2022, although most drone and missile attacks toward Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent years have been claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, which has also launched a series of attacks against international shipping in the area since the war between Israel and Hamas began.
Biden to defer enforced departure for Palestinians due to conditions in Palestinian territories
"While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain in danger; therefore, I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Palestinians who are present in the US."
The White House issued a memo on Wednesday to defer enforced departure for certain Palestinians for 18 months given the humanitarian and military conditions in the Palestinian territories.
"Following the horrific October 7, 2023, terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, and Israel's ensuing military response, humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territories, and primarily Gaza, have significantly deteriorated," according to a statement from President Joe Biden.
"While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain in danger; therefore, I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Palestinians who are present in the United States," the statement said.
Who is exempted?
Exempted are Palestinians who did not reside in the US prior to February 14, those convicted of a felony or two or more misdemeanors committed in the US, and those subjected to extradition, among other conditions.
The memo directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to take measures to authorize employment for noncitizens whose removal has been deferred, and to consider suspending regulatory requirements to F-1 nonimmigrant Palestinian students.
Roundtable on Hamas use of sexual violence held on Capitol Hill
Congress is expected to vote on a resolution "Condemning rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas in its war against Israel."
Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Shultz hosted a roundtable discussion on Wednesday to raise awareness about the sexual and gender-based violence Hamas perpetrated on Oct. 7 along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog and Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah E. Lipstadt.
Wasserman-Shultz was nearly in tears as she began the program. Earlier Wednesday, Wasserman-Shultz said she met with Israeli law enforcement to hear about the ongoing investigation into Hamas and its use of sexual violence.
"I have never seen more sadistic evil perpetrated against another human than in the photos and videos that we saw earlier this morning," Wasserman-Shultz said.
Wasserman-Shultz said the evidence of sexual violence is "abundant and beyond compelling."
Through survivors coming forward, witnesses, video footage and independent analysis, we know that Hamas' use of sexual violence including rape, mutilation and brutality was not an anomaly, according to Wasserman-Shultz.
"It was a premediated part of their strategy to purposefully use sexual violence as a weapon against innocent civillians," she said.
Skepticism about Israeli survivors 'unacceptable'
Wasserman-Shultz said when Israelis bravely came forward to share the horrors they experienced or witnessed, there was silence or categorical dismissal of their stories. They were questioned, accused of being part of a PR campaign, doxxed, and threatened on social media, Wasserman-Shultz said.
“It’s unacceptable that skepticism still follows survivors, and unconscionable that hate and bias are driving people to ‘believe only some women.’ We cannot equivocate. We cannot let this revolting ideology create a permission structure for premeditated and intentional rape, “ Wasserman Schultz said. “And we cannot give an inch to those who would overlook sexual violence specifically against Jews, because they are the heirs to the darkest moments in our history. Today we helped lift that silence and confronted the hate that feeds it.”
Emhoff said there can not be silence when Jewish women experience sexual violence; Jewish women must be believed and their stories must be elevated. The hate, barbarism, and terrorism must be acknowledged, he said.
"The discrediting of accounts is simply a failure of justice. Sexual violence, mutilation, torture, butchering is not an inevitably byproduct of war," Emhoff said.
While it may be difficult to bear witness to these atrocities, Herzog said we must not allow Hamas’ violence against women to go unnoticed.
"When so many have been unwilling to believe Israeli women, the evidence shows their hypocrisy," Herzog said.
The roundtable discussion Wednesday came as Congress is expected to vote on a resolution "Condemning rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas in its war against Israel."
According to the resolution, the House condemns all rape and forms of sexual violence as weapons of war, including those acts committed by Hamas terrorists on and since Oct. 7.
The resolution also calls on all nations to criminalize rape and sexual assault and hold accountable all perpetrators of sexual violence, including state and non-state armed groups.
The resolution reaffirms the US government’s support for independent, impartial investigations of rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas on and since Oct. 7 and reaffirms its commitment to supporting survivors of rape and sexual violence, including those brutalized on and since Oct. 7.
Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) introduced the bill which has 200 cosponsors.
Netanyahu doubles down on Rafah op, Abbas asks Hamas to close hostage deal
In an unusual move, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on Hamas to soften its demands, because a hostage deal was likely to prevent an IDF operation in Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that he planned to move forward with a military operation in Gaza’s Rafah, as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on Hamas to finalize a hostage deal with Israel to prevent such action.
“We will fight until complete victory with a powerful action, including in Rafah after we allow the civilian population to leave the combat zone,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X.
He spoke out amid strong international condemnation of any potential operation in Rafah, which is near the Egyptian border.
Netanyahu has promised that he would move forward only once a plan to protect civilians in Rafah had been completed.
International concern, however, is high for the fate of over 1.3 million Palestinians in Rafah, many of whom fled there to escape bombings in the northern part of the enclave.
The possibility of an IDF operation in Rafah, an area considered to be the last Hamas stronghold, has also become a pressure lever to force the terror group to make a hostage deal with Israel.
In an unusual move, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on Hamas to soften its demands because a hostage deal was likely to prevent an IDF operation in Gaza.
“We call on everyone, especially the Hamas movement, to quickly complete the [hostage] deal so that we can protect our people and remove all obstacles,” Abbas said, according to the Palestine News Agency, WAFA.
“We hold everyone responsible for placing any obstacles from any party to disrupt the deal because things are no longer tolerable, and it is time for everyone to bear responsibility,” Abbas said.
Abbas urges Hamas
Abbas urged Hamas to “spare Palestinian people the scourge of another catastrophe with ominous consequences, no less dangerous than the Nakba of 1948, and to avoid the occupation’s attack on the city of Rafah, which will lead to thousands of victims, suffering, and displacement for our people.”
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington that Abbas’s comments were unusual and that more leaders should call Hamas to task.
“Some of the international community’s pressure should be on Hamas, and Abbas coming forward today to do that has been unusual,” Sullivan said.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who is visiting Israel spoke of her opposition to an Israeli military operation in Gaza when she spoke with reporters in Jerusalem.
Baerbock said: "1.3 million people are waiting there in a very small space. They don't really have anywhere else to go right now ... If the Israeli army were to launch an offensive on Rafah under these conditions, it would be a humanitarian catastrophe.”
French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement that Macron, in a phone call with Netanyahu, had expressed his firm opposition to a possible Israeli military offensive in Rafah.
"This could only lead to a humanitarian catastrophe of a new magnitude and to forced displacement of populations, which would constitute violations of international human rights and bring additional risk of regional escalation," it said.
Reuters contributed to this report.
