Israel publicly rejected any possibility of moving forward on a two-state resolution to the Palestinian conflict, including any plans that might be proposed by the US, while it was battling to destroy Hamas in Gaza.
“Here in Israel we are still in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre perpetrated against us by a genocidal Palestinian terrorist organization, Hamas,” government spokesperson Avi Hyman told reporters in Jerusalem on Thursday.
He spoke up after a report in The Washington Post said that the United States and its moderate Arab allies are working on a plan for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Arab conflict based on a clear timeline, which they had hoped to unveil in the coming weeks ahead of the Ramadan holiday period that begins on March 10.
Such a move, Hyman said, would be akin to awarding a prize to Hamas for that attack.
“Now is not the time to be speaking about gifts for the Palestinian people, at a time when the PA itself has yet to even condemn the October 7 massacre,” Hyman said.
He added that the PA has even “suggested in official statements that it did not happen or have questioned it.”“Now is the time for victory, total victory against Hamas and we will continue on the path to victory,” Hyman said, adding that “all discussions on the day after Hamas, will be had the day after Hamas.”
Right-wing politicians threaten the possibility of a Palestinian state
Immediately upon hearing of the report Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) said he planned to ask the security cabinet to issue a declaration against a Palestinian state when it met later today.“We will in no way agree to this plan, which actually says that the Palestinians deserve a reward for the terrible massacre they did to us – a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Smotrich said.“The message is that it pays very well to massacre Israeli citizens. A Palestinian state is an existential threat to the State of Israel as was proven on October 7, Kfar Saba will not be Kfar Gaza!,” he emphasized.Smotrich said he planned to demand that the “security cabinet meeting make a clear and unequivocal decision stating that Israel opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state and imposition of sanctions on over half a million settlers.”“I expect clear support from Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, [Minister] Benny Gantz, [Minister] Gadi Eisenkot and all the ministers,” Smotrich stated.Those working on the plan with the US include Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The countries involved, except for Saudi Arabia and Qatar have diplomatic relations with Israel.The Biden administration has sought to normalize ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, as part of a security pact it wants to formalize with Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has insisted that Palestinian statehood must be part of such a deal.Labor Party leader MK Merav Michaeli spoke up in support of the Biden initiative. She blamed October 7 on politicians in the existing government, including Netanyahu, charging that their “constant refusal to seek a solution, the arrogance, racism and bullying, and the unhinged messianic ideology” was at fault. “Their crazy chutzpah must not prevent a solution today.“[President Joe] Biden is offering Israel the only solution to break the cycle of violence. He is offering security, he is offering peace. He is offering that we rebuild together from the terrible disaster of October 7th and create a better future here, for us all,” Michaeli said.“Netanyahu’s continued refusal to make a deal, under the pressure of his dangerous partners, will bring to Israel unilateral moves with a Palestinian state imposed on us. And then, instead of benefiting from this inevitable move, we will become even more pariah-like and isolated,” she warned.