Int’l foundations raise urgent funds for Gaza’s tiny Christian community

Two international humanitarian aid foundations have initiated an urgent campaign to raise funds for Palestinian Christians who have remained sheltered in a church in Gaza City for nearly 130 days since hostilities began. The Orthodox Public Affairs Committee (OPAC) and Mosaic Middle East launched their appeal on Friday in coordination with the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the office of His Beatitude, Patriarch Theophilos III. George Gigicos, the founder and co-chairman of OPAC, told The Jerusalem Post that escalating violence had displaced the majority of the 1,000 Christians who were living in Gaza before the war.

He said that more than 400 families seek refuge in the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza City or receive daily emergency assistance there. The church offers families essential services such as water, breakfast, and lunch, along with washing facilities. Additionally, they are distributing petrol to maintain the operation of generators.Funds are also being raised for the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in Gaza.“I believe that Israel has every right to defend itself against Hamas,” Gigicos said. “But in doing so, there are a lot of innocent people that are suffering, including a very tiny Christian population in Gaza.”

Volunteers prepare for at the Church of St. Porphyrius. (credit: St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church) Advertisement “This is not about taking sides. This is a humanitarian crisis,” Gigicos stressed.

One of oldest churches struck by a missile

St. Porphyrius is one of the oldest churches in the world. It suffered a direct hit by an Israeli missile on October 19, killing 18 people and injuring many others. Despite the damage to the church, it has remained open and continues to serve those who seek asylum. “The tiny Christian community in Gaza has been an integral part of the region’s cultural fabric for centuries,” Gigicos added. “It is imperative that we come together as a global community to support and protect these vulnerable individuals fleeing violence and seeking refuge.” The campaign raised nearly $20,000 in its first 48 hours, and plans are to continue until the war ends. Gigicos said the hope is that the money will be used for rebuilding soon. “We all pray for peace in the region. The Israelis and the Palestinians have every right to live their lives,” he said. “The world is so war-weary, and I wish we did not have to raise money for stuff like this. “If you are a person of conscience, you should be able to believe and workshop how you want.” Donations to the campaign can be made online at www.mosaicmiddleeast.org/appeal.