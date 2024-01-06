Orthodox Christians in Israel mark holiday as war in Gaza rages on

Some 62,000 Orthodox Christians in Israel are celebrating a quiet Christmas this weekend as the war in Gaza rages on.

While most Christians celebrate the holiday on December 25, Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar and mark the holiday this year on Sunday, January 7 instead.

Armenian Christians celebrate the holiday on January 6. However, Armenians in Jerusalem will celebrate Christmas from January 18-19.

Israel is home to around 187,900 Christians, the Central Bureau of Statistics said last month, composing 1.9% of the population. According to the Foreign Ministry, about a third of Israel's Christians are Orthodox.

Between 800 and 1,000 Christians are living in Gaza, according to various reports. However, it is unclear how many of them are Orthodox. A report released over the weekend by NPR said that "about 250 people are sheltering in the Greek Orthodox church in Gaza, and say they're too afraid to do anything but pray for peace." The service of the Royal Hours of Christmas at the Patriarchate of Jerusalem on Friday, January 5, 2024. (credit: Patriarchate of Jerusalem)

Christmas in Israel

"I'm going to say that I feel desperate to be happy," 23-year-old Maryan Saba told NPR from St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza City, where she is sheltering.

Christmas and New Year's celebrations in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Nazareth and throughout other parts of Israel were generally subdued this year, as area Christians showed solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Israel and Gaza. Advertisement

Manger Square, the site of the Church of Nativity, where Jesus is believed to have been born in a cave underneath, was without a Christmas tree and decorations. Midnight mass usually draws tens of thousands of people. This year, only hundreds attended.

"Our hearts are broken because of the war," Jerusalem's Father, Benny Dibitonto, told The Jerusalem Post. "Our parishioners are at war. Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are suffering. We pray for them all – for both sides, of course."

On Friday, January 5, the Patriarchate of Jerusalem shared photos of the "Royal Hours of Christmas" reading at the monastic and patriarchal Church of Saints Constantine and Helen.