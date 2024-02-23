Israel hopes for hostage deal with Hamas before Ramadan begins
'The day after Hamas': Netanyahu reveals his plans for a post-Hamas Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented the "Plan for the day after Hamas" to members of the political and security cabinet after midnight on Friday, according to Israeli media.
The main points of the plan deal with identifying a civilian-level body that will be responsible for the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, and will preserve the IDF's freedom of action.
"Israel will maintain operational freedom of action in the entire Gaza Strip, without a time limit, for the purpose of preventing the renewal of terrorism and thwarting threats from Gaza," reads the beginning of the document.
‘Occupation’ deprives Palestinians of state, Ireland and Jordan tell ICJ
Ireland and Jordan were among 49 countries and three organizations that are addressing the court during the six-day process that began February 19 and is expected to end this coming Monday.
Israel’s 57-year “occupation” has deprived Palestinians of their basic rights to a state, Irish and Jordanian officials told the International Court of Justice as they urged its judges to issue an advisory opinion rendering the situation illegal.
“By its prolonged occupation of Palestinian lands and continuous settlement activity on those lands – Israel has prevented the exercise by the Palestinian people of their right to self-determination,” Ireland’s Attorney-General Rossa Fanning told the court on Thursday.
What is Mossad chief David Barnea’s role in hostage negotiations? - analysis
Part of what has made Barnea crucial is the high respect accorded to him by all of the key players.
What has been the role of Mossad Director David Barnea in the hostage negotiations with Hamas and the many third-party intermediaries?
Answering that question is far from easy, because Barnea eschews media attention compared with his predecessor, Yossi Cohen.
He has gone especially dark regarding public appearances since the war started on October 7.
How drones would help manage massive Hezbollah rocket attacks
The IDF, police, and local municipalities would not have the capacity to manage an attack of Hezbollah's full capabilities.
If the worst happens, and Hezbollah rains down its full onslaught of rockets on Israel, including thousands of direct hits, Israel may need to manage the situation using local civilian drones, IDF Maj. (res.) Or Adar, Founder of “Local Drone Patrol,” said on Thursday.
Speaking at the UVID Dronetech Conference in Tel Aviv, Adar explained that in the nightmare scenarios where the sheer volume of a barrage of 150,000 Hezbollah rockets succeeds in getting thousands of hits on the home front, the IDF, police, and even the municipalities will not have the capacity to keep up with all of the hits and the damage they are causing.
- • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- • 134 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says