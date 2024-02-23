Israel hopes for hostage deal with Hamas before Ramadan begins

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, on February 18, 2024 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented the "Plan for the day after Hamas" to members of the political and security cabinet after midnight on Friday, according to Israeli media.

The main points of the plan deal with identifying a civilian-level body that will be responsible for the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, and will preserve the IDF's freedom of action.

"Israel will maintain operational freedom of action in the entire Gaza Strip, without a time limit, for the purpose of preventing the renewal of terrorism and thwarting threats from Gaza," reads the beginning of the document.