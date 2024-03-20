Iranian-backed militia killed in Syrian airstrike, US to hold off on UNRWA funding until 2025
• Palestinian media reports Hamas senior official killed by IDF • Two sources claim the US will pause UNRWA funding until 2025 • Reports of 5 Iranian-backed militia killed in Syria
IDF kills Hamas Deputy Chief Justice Muhammad Salah a-Darvey- report
Muhammad Salah a-Darvey, the deputy chief justice of the Hamas government's high court in Gaza, was killed by the IDF, according to reports in Palestinian media that have not been independently verified.
Five commanders in Iranian-backed militias killed in Syria airstrike - report
Five commanders of Iranian-backed militias in Syria were killed in an airstrike on Tuesday, according to Saudi television station al-Hadath, cited by Israeli media that night.
A further report claimed that one of those killed was a Hezbollah commander.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor, had reported three explosions and the presence of unidentified aircraft that day in the eastern city of Dier-ez-Zor.
US Congress deal bars US funds to UNRWA until March 2025, sources say
The US Senate passed legislation last month cutting off funding for the agency, part of a $95 billion bill providing aid to Israel that has stalled in the House of Representativies.
An agreement reached by US congressional leaders and the White House on a massive bill funding military, State Department and a range of other government programs will continue a ban on US funding for UNRWA, the main UN agency for Palestinians, until March 2025, two sources said on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden's administration said in January it was temporarily pausing new funding to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after Israel the agency's employees in Gaza of participating in the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
The US Senate passed legislation last month cutting off funding for the agency, part of a $95 billion bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that has stalled in the House of Representativies.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says