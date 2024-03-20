Iranian-backed militia killed in Syrian airstrike, US to hold off on UNRWA funding until 2025

breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Five commanders of Iranian-backed militias in Syria were killed in an airstrike on Tuesday, according to Saudi television station al-Hadath, cited by Israeli media that night.

A further report claimed that one of those killed was a Hezbollah commander.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor, had reported three explosions and the presence of unidentified aircraft that day in the eastern city of Dier-ez-Zor.

This is a developing story.