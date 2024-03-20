Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF locates $11 million in Gaza's Shifa hospital intended for terror

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 20, 2024 21:57

Troops of the 401st Brigade, along with fighters of Shayetet 13, Duvdevan Unit, and Shin Bet, found 11 million dollars, which were intended for terror use during their operation in Shifa, the military said on Wednesday.

In addition, during the operation, some 3,700 Gazans passed through the checkpoint near the hospital and, from there, moved south.

Over 300 were arrested. Among them were dozens of officials in key positions; the military added

On Tuesday night, the IDF coordinated the entrance of a diesel truck and a humanitarian aid truck for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, which amounted to 3 tons of food. 

Humanitarian aid entering the Shifa hospital. March 20, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).
Israel to face Mali, Paraguay in 2024 Olympics soccer tournament
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 10:11 PM
Students obtain intimate photos of their teacher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 09:35 PM
IAF jets attack Hezbollah military structures in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 08:31 PM
Chuck Schumer declined Netanyahu request to speak to Democratic Caucus
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 07:36 PM
Dem. Chair on Israel aid politicization: 'Hope we don't go that route'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/20/2024 06:10 PM
Israel arrests terrorist involved in 2014 kidnappings at Shifa Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 05:46 PM
Netanyahu: Israel will soon approve plans to evacuate Rafah civilians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 04:57 PM
Houthi drone destroyed by French helicopter
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 04:41 PM
Saudi Arabia boosts funding to UNRWA by $40 million
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 04:03 PM
Gunmen who attacked Pakistani port are pronounced dead by minister
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 03:35 PM
Hezbollah uses civilian areas to hide weapons, IDF video reveals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 12:41 PM
Israel approves house demolition of terrorists who didn't kill anyone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 12:27 PM
Israelis arrested for stealing grenades, pistols
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 10:48 AM
Protesters for the release of hostages block Ayalon north traffic
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 08:23 AM
IDF to conduct exercise near the Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 08:04 AM