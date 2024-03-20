IDF locates $11 million in Gaza's Shifa hospital intended for terror

Troops of the 401st Brigade, along with fighters of Shayetet 13, Duvdevan Unit, and Shin Bet, found 11 million dollars, which were intended for terror use during their operation in Shifa, the military said on Wednesday.

In addition, during the operation, some 3,700 Gazans passed through the checkpoint near the hospital and, from there, moved south.

Over 300 were arrested. Among them were dozens of officials in key positions; the military added

On Tuesday night, the IDF coordinated the entrance of a diesel truck and a humanitarian aid truck for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, which amounted to 3 tons of food.