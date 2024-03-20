IAF jets attack Hezbollah military structures in southern Lebanon

IDF jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the Houla area and observation posts in the Kfarkela area in southern Lebanon, the military said on Wednesday.

The IDF further added that earlier on Wednesday, the military attacked a military structure in the Qantara area in which a terrorist had been detected. In the Ghandouriyeh area, an additional military structure was targeted.

In response to the launches detected towards the areas of Yaron, Mount Dov, Misgav Am, and Margaliot, IDF troops attacked the sources of the shooting, the military noted.