Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF jets attack Hezbollah military structures in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the Houla area and observation posts in the Kfarkela area in southern Lebanon, the military said on Wednesday. 

The IDF further added that earlier on Wednesday, the military attacked a military structure in the Qantara area in which a terrorist had been detected. In the Ghandouriyeh area, an additional military structure was targeted. 

In response to the launches detected towards the areas of Yaron, Mount Dov, Misgav Am, and Margaliot, IDF troops attacked the sources of the shooting, the military noted. 



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - night - Headline
Chuck Schumer declined Netanyahu request to speak to Democratic Caucus
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 07:36 PM
Dem. Chair on Israel aid politicization: 'Hope we don't go that route'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/20/2024 06:10 PM
Israel arrests terrorist involved in 2014 kidnappings at Shifa Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 05:46 PM
Netanyahu: Israel will soon approve plans to evacuate Rafah civilians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 04:57 PM
Houthi drone destroyed by French helicopter
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 04:41 PM
Saudi Arabia boosts funding to UNRWA by $40 million
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 04:03 PM
Gunmen who attacked Pakistani port are pronounced dead by minister
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 03:35 PM
Hezbollah uses civilian areas to hide weapons, IDF video reveals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 12:41 PM
Israel approves house demolition of terrorists who didn't kill anyone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 12:27 PM
Israelis arrested for stealing grenades, pistols
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 10:48 AM
Protesters for the release of hostages block Ayalon north traffic
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 08:23 AM
IDF to conduct exercise near the Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 08:04 AM
Biden administration to present alternatives to Rafah op
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 07:23 AM
Cameron: Gaza ceasefire crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 05:53 AM
South Korea police probe bomb threat at stadium hosting MLB opener
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 05:22 AM