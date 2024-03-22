Former hostage reveals Hamas torture, Gideon Sa'ar unveils plan to end Gaza war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Mossad direct David Barnea on May 12, 2023 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Mossad Chief David Barnea is set to meet CIA Director William Burns in Qatar on Friday, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that an agreement could be coalescing between Hamas and Israel for the release of hostages.

“The gaps are narrowing. And we’re continuing to push for an agreement in Doha,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Cairo during a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

He cautioned, however, that there is “still difficult work to get there. But I continue to believe it’s possible.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamal will also participate in the Friday talks, which Blinken hoped would lead to a pause in the war.

He said the execution of a deal that could release some 40 of the remaining 134 hostages is at issue.

“The Israeli team that is present [in Doha] has the authority to reach an agreement,” Blinken told Al Arabiya English in a video interview earlier in the day.