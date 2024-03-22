Former hostage reveals Hamas torture, Gideon Sa'ar unveils plan to end Gaza war
Mossad Chief David Barnea to meet CIA Director William Burns in Qatar. Blinken says gaps between Hamas and Israel narrowing in hostage talks.
Mossad Chief David Barnea is set to meet CIA Director William Burns in Qatar on Friday, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that an agreement could be coalescing between Hamas and Israel for the release of hostages.
“The gaps are narrowing. And we’re continuing to push for an agreement in Doha,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Cairo during a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.
He cautioned, however, that there is “still difficult work to get there. But I continue to believe it’s possible.
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamal will also participate in the Friday talks, which Blinken hoped would lead to a pause in the war.
He said the execution of a deal that could release some 40 of the remaining 134 hostages is at issue.
“The Israeli team that is present [in Doha] has the authority to reach an agreement,” Blinken told Al Arabiya English in a video interview earlier in the day.Go to the full article >>
IDF observer spotted October 7 infiltration moments before her murder, recording finds
Late Sergeant Roni Eshel of the Field Intelligence Corps was on duty at the time of Hamas's attack and saw all the events unfold in front of her eyes.
Fifteen IDF observers operating in the Nahal Oz observation post were murdered by Hamas terrorists, who also kidnapped seven soldiers during one of the most difficult moments of Hamas's massacre on October 7.
One of the hostages was killed in captivity, and IDF soldiers rescued one from within the Gaza Strip.
For months, claims of the observers warning of something unfolding within the Gaza Strip were ignored by high IDF officers. The observer's commanders claimed that "Hamas are just a bunch of punks; they won't do anything."
The chilling recording of the infiltration published by Channel 12 on Wednesday can be listened to below.
The late Sergeant Roni Eshel of the Field Intelligence Corps was on duty at the time of Hamas's attack and saw all the events unfold in front of her eyes. She reported the impending infiltration and attacks to soldiers in the field.Go to the full article >>
Russia, Ukraine believe crisis will be solved through peace talks, China's special envoy says
Russia and Ukraine believe that their crisis will be solved through peace talks, even as both are adamant on their positions and have huge differences when it comes to peace talks, China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs said on Friday.
The special envoy Li Hui said Russia appreciates Chinese efforts in its latest round of shuttle diplomacy to Europe, while Ukraine viewed his recent visit as important.Go to the full article >>
'Death or surrender': IDF arrests 650, including 'senior Hamas officials,' in Shifa
IDF arrested "very senior" Hamas officials in Shifa but cannot disclose the names due to ongoing investigations, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
The IDF announced on Thursday that in its four-day operation in Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, it has now killed around 140 terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as arrested around 650 additional terrorists.
This was a significant jump from the 90 killed and 160-350 arrested, which the IDF confirmed on Wednesday.
Curiously, the IDF said that all of the Islamic Jihad operatives in the area quickly surrendered, whereas Hamas’s forces were split into two groups, with one large group also surrendering en masse and one large group continuing to resist.
According to the IDF, this second group’s continued fighting could prolong the operation for several additional days.
IDF estimates are that there are an additional 50 Hamas fighters to subdue within the Shifa Complex, of which 20 may have significant rolesGo to the full article >>
US military says it destroyed ballistic missiles launched by Houthis
The US military on Thursday said it had destroyed two anti-ship ballistic missiles and an unmanned surface vessel launched by Houthis from Yemen.
"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to coalition and merchant vessels in the region," US Central Command wrote on social media site X.Go to the full article >>
CentCom Chief in the dark about Israel's Rafah plans
Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin questioned Central Command Army Gen. Michael Kurilla about his communication with his Israeli counterparts on the impending invasion of Rafah.
Members of the House Committee on Middle East and Africa pressed Defense Department officials on Israel's war conduct during a two-hour long hearing Thursday morning on Capitol Hill, with party lines evident in questioning.
Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin questioned Central Command Army Gen. Michael Kurilla about his communication with his Israeli counterparts on the impending invasion of Rafah and humanitarian efforts.
Kurilla testified that he has asked Israel for its Rafah civilian evacuation plans which have not yet been provided to him.
"What I do know is what they've told me, is they are not going to take action until they have the ability to protect the civilians and move them out of the area. I don't think they have finalized the plan for that. Until they do I am not aware of their current plans to be able to do the civilian harm mitigation for Rafah," Kurilla said.
Go to the full article >>
Gideon Sa'ar unveils plan to end Gaza war
Gideon Sa'ar wrote on X, "The time has come when Israel should present the idea of surrender and exile (of the remainder of Hamas' military wing) as an orderly idea to end the war in Gaza.”
Gideon Sa’ar, Minister-without-portfolio and chairman of the newly founded New Hope - The United Right party, unveiled on Thursday his plan for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.
In a post shared on X, he wrote, “This should have happened a long time ago. But at this moment when the whole world stands against Israel's action in Rafah – the time has come when Israel should present the idea of surrender and exile (of the remainder of Hamas' military wing) as an orderly plan to end the war in Gaza.”
זה היה צריך לקרות כבר מזמן. אבל ברגע הזה בו כל העולם מתייצב נגד פעולת ישראל ברפיח - הגיעה העת בה ישראל צריכה להציג את רעיון הכניעה וההגליה (של שארית הזרוע הצבאית של חמאס) כרעיון מסדר לסיום המלחמה בעזה. המחבלים יוגלו לקטאר, סוריה, טורקיה או איראן. מהלך דומה לגירוש אש״ף ומחבליו…— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 21, 2024
"The terrorists will be exiled to Qatar, Syria, Turkey or Iran. A move similar to the expulsion of the PLO and its terrorists from Beirut in September 1982,” he added.Go to the full article >>
'Israel doesn't care about you' Former hostage reveals Hamas captors' psychological torture
"We were constantly kept in apartments with terrorists who threatened that we will die in Gaza, and that our families don't care about us."
Released hostage Sapir Cohen recounted her experience in Gaza, held by Hamas terrorists in an interview with the Italian newspaper Libero Quotidiano, which was published on Wednesday.
On the day of the massacre, Cohen witnessed her boyfriend, Sasha Troufanov, still a hostage in Gaza, "beaten bloody and thrown face-first into the ground." Sasha's mother and grandmother, Yelena Troufanov and Irena Tati, were also taken away, but have since been released.
Cohen recounted that six months before the attacks, she had a bad feeling that something was going to happen. She told the newspaper, “I began to have a dark feeling that something was about to happen. At first I felt physical discomfort. I even started praying, and it was the first time I had done so in my life, because the doctors had told me that the cause of the problem was in my feelings rather than a virus that had actually affected me."
On October 7, Cohen recalled, “The messages warning of the ongoing assault on the kibbutzim began to arrive on our cell phones. And I was in Nir Oz, 15 km from Be’eri, the first target of the attack. We were hoping for the military to intervene in our defense. Instead, terror broke out, accompanied by the screams of Allahu Akbar! We heard the shots and the cries of desperation of those who were forced to witness that massacre. Of those who saw their loved ones massacred by bullets. And at a certain point the door of the house was torn off."Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says