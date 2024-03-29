Alleged Israeli strikes hit Syria, Israel planning for day after war
Over 30 reported dead in airstrikes in Syria • Netanyahu rejects hostage deal outline
Syria accuses Israel, rebels of launching joint attack on Aleppo
Earlier on Thursday, a site used by the IRGC in Sayyida Zeinab near Damascus was targeted in an alleged Israeli airstrike.
Syrian state media accused Israel of launching airstrikes on the Aleppo area in conjunction with a kamikaze drone attack launched by rebel groups based in Idlib and areas near Aleppo early Friday morning.
According to the state news agency SANA, several civilians and military personnel were killed and injured in the attack. The news agency added that the alleged Israeli airstrikes were carried out from the airspace southeast of Aleppo.
According to Reuters, 33 civilians and military personnel and five Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the strikes.
Just a few hours before those strikes, a site used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Sayyida Zeinab near Damascus was targeted in an alleged Israeli airstrike on Thursday afternoon, according to Syrian reports.
Jordanians protest against peace treaty with Israel in fresh rallies
Jordan's peace treaty with Israel is widely unpopular among many citizens who see normalization as betraying the rights of their Palestinian compatriots.
Thousands of Jordanians rallied near the Israeli embassy on Thursday on the fifth day of large protests against Israel, calling for an end to Jordan's unpopular peace treaty with its neighbor to the West.
The protesters in an affluent neighborhood of Amman carried Palestinian flags and chanted: "They said Hamas is terrorist. All of Jordan is Hamas."
"No Zionist embassy on Jordanian land," protesters also cried, demanding that authorities close the embassy and end a 1994 peace treaty that normalized ties with Israel.
Placards declared "Amman-Gaza one destiny", while other posters depicted Hamas' masked military spokesman, Abu Obaida, who has become a folk hero for many in the Arab world.
The Israeli embassy, where protesters have gathered for five straight days, has long been a flashpoint when violence has escalated between Palestinians and Israel.
Curbing protests
Heavy security on Thursday was aimed at curbing the number of protesters, and the rally went peacefully, unlike earlier this week when riot police fired tear gas and struck protesters with batons to prevent them from storming the embassy.
Hundreds of demonstrators, however, defied police orders to disperse and sat on the streets, saying they would remain until the early hours of Friday morning.
Authorities in Jordan have stepped up arrests and harassment of demonstrators in a months-long campaign that has been slammed by international rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch for restricting freedom of expression.
Passions have run high among Jordanians, many of whom are of Palestinian origin, over Israel's relentless Gaza bombing campaign against Hamas that has killed tens of thousands of civilians, according to Gaza officials, and flattened many parts of the densely populated enclave.
Jordan has seen some of the biggest outpourings of public anger in the region since the war was triggered when Hamas fighters crossed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
Authorities in Jordan say peaceful protests are allowed but that they would not tolerate any attempt to exploit anger against Israel to create havoc or efforts to reach a border zone with the West Bank or Israel.
Jordan's peace treaty with Israel is widely unpopular among many citizens who see normalization as betraying the rights of their Palestinian compatriots.
US military says it destroyed 4 drones launched by Yemen's Houthis
The US military said on Thursday that it had destroyed four unmanned drones launched by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.
The US Central Command said on the social media site X that the drones "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region."
The US Central Command said on the social media site X that the drones "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region."

The drones were aimed at a coalition vessel and a US warship and "were engaged in self-defense over the Red Sea," the statement from the US Central Command said, adding there were no injuries or damage reported to the US or coalition ships.
New analysis of Gaza deaths shows huge deterioration in report accuracy since November - report
Since early November, the Hamas-controlled Gazan Health Ministry has been relying on media reports to supplement its own data collection systems.
Gazan fatality data shows a massive deterioration in the reports' accuracy, according to a recent analysis from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy published on Tuesday.
Since early November, the Hamas-controlled Gazan Health Ministry has been relying on media reports to supplement its own data collection systems.
The use of media reports for Gazan fatality data now sits at nearly two-thirds of deaths; this has been on the rise steadily since November and has made up the majority of data since at least late December.
The author of the analysis, Gabriel Epstein, explains that the media reports are difficult to trust as they are "more difficult to verify, regularly lack the details necessary to determine the identities or disposition of those killed, and may double-count or miss many fatalities."
Eisenkot presents vision for Israel after the war in Gaza
Eisenkot asked for the outline to be formed after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published his plan for after the war.
Cabinet Minister Gadi Eisenkot presented his vision for the State of Israel for after the war in Gaza during a meeting of the war cabinet on Wednesday, Ynet reported early Friday morning.
The outline, put together by former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin and the MIND Israel consultant group, includes goals for the immediate future, for an intermediate period after the war, and for the long term.
For the near future, the outline stresses the need to dismantle Hamas and to get a hostage release deal. The outline also includes a call for an American-Israeli-Arab coalition to transfer civil matters in Gaza local leaders in the Strip, to prevent the strengthening of Hamas in both Gaza and the West Bank, to end the conflict with Hezbollah, to promote relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab and Muslim countries, and to work together to confront the threat posed by Iran.
Hostage negotiations to resume in Cairo - report
Negotiations to release the Israeli hostages held by Hamas are set to resume in Cairo next week after talks in Qatar fell apart earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday night.
No official announcement had been made as of Thursday night concerning such talks.Go to the full article >>
NY Republican rep. promotes requiring Israeli support of US foreign policy
Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY) introduced a resolution on Tuesday which would require Israel to be in full support of any changes to American foreign policy as it relates to the war against Hamas, a statement from his office said.
“Now more than ever, it is vital that the United States stands shoulder to shoulder with our Israeli allies in their fight against Hamas terrorists and other antisemitic forces,” D’Esposito said. “Passing this critical piece of legislation will go a long way towards preserving Israel’s security and ensuring that America is able to best support our greatest ally.”
D'Esposito said the resolution came on the heels of the US abstaining from the United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolution on Monday.
"Following Biden and Thomas-Greenfield's abject failure of leadership, the vast majority of Israel's parliament voted to reject the push for a unilateral recognition of a 'Palestinian state,'" D'Esposito said. "The United States must stand with Israel and ensure that any negotiations, including those for a 'ceasefire' or 'Palestinian state,' have the full cooperation and approval of Israel before proceeding forward."
US in talks to fund Palestinian, Multinational peacekeeping force in Gaza - report
The US Department of Defence would provide the majority of the funds that would support the arrival of troops from other countries.
Officials at the Pentagon are in early talks to fund a peacekeeping mission to Gaza with the aim of stabilizing the Strip post-war, according to a report by POLITICO on Thursday.
All options currently being considered would not include US troops on the ground, but it would most likely be a multinational or Palestinian majority force, according to the officials who spoke to POLITICO.
The US Department of Defence would provide the majority of the funds that would support the arrival of troops from other countries.
Initial plans were for the funding of a security force that would stabilize the situation on the ground while allowing for an influx of aid that could be used for reconstruction, infrastructure, humanitarian assistance, and other needs.
US refused to give Israel some weapons for Gaza war, general says
"Although we've been supporting them with capability, they've not received everything they've asked for," said General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The United States' top general said on Thursday that Israel had not received every weapon that it had asked for, in part because US President Joe Biden's administration was not willing to provide at least some of them.
Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel, its longtime ally. The United States has been rushing air defenses and munitions to Israel, but some Democrats and Arab American groups have criticized the Biden administration's steadfast support of Israel, which they say provides it with a sense of impunity.
"Although we've been supporting them with capability, they've not received everything they've asked for," said General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
US does not support war in Lebanon, working to reschedule Israeli delegation
The US reaffirms opposition to the war in Lebanon amidst tensions. Diplomatic discussions with Israel continue, and the White House emphasizes the anti-Hamas stance.
"We do not support a war in Lebanon," White House National Security spokesman John Kiby said on Thursday, addressing rising tensions in Israel's north. "We don't want to see that happen. We've been crystal clear about that since the very beginning of this."
"Restoring calm along that border remains a top priority for President Biden and from the administration, and it has to be of the utmost importance, we believe as well, for both Lebanon and Israel," he added.
The White House also said it is still working to reschedule its meeting with the Israeli delegation who Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled from meeting with the US following its abstention in the United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolution vote.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says