Iranian army chief to Hamas's Haniyeh: Israel's invincible image 'shattered'

Head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, met with Iranian Chief of Staff Mohammed Bagheri in Tehran, according to Iranian media.

In the meeting, Bagheri said that the Palestinian issue has been one of the Islamic Republic’s “main strategies and goals” since the revolution.

Bagheri praises October 7 massacre

According to the media, the Iranian commander also praised Hamas’s October 7 massacre as “unique,” stating it had shattered Israel’s invincible image.

Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after Hamas terrorists infiltrated areas of southern Israel, October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa)

"If the Americans had not helped the Zionist regime, this collapse would have definitely happened by now,” Bagheri reportedly stated, referring to Hamas’s aim in the war.

Haniyeh was cited in Iranian media as stating that the terror group’s October 7 attack on Israel “made the words of the Palestinian people reach the ears of the world.”