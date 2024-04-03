Benny Gantz to Netanyahu: Hold Israeli elections in September

Israel's political system should agree to hold a national election in September as it approaches a year since the war against Hamas broke out on October 7, National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz said in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

The statement was the first time Gantz mentioned a specific month as a goal for an election since joining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an emergency government days after the Hamas massacre in October.

Gantz said that he had spoken to "political leaders" in recent weeks about the topic, updated the prime minister, and will "continue dialogue on the subject."

According to Gantz, an agreement to hold an election will give Israel the time to continue its war efforts while enabling the citizens of Israel to know that "trust will soon be renewed between us." It will also prevent a schism amongst the people and, hopefully, lead to other "Zionist and responsible" leaders joining the government during the interim period. He also argued that this would give Israel international backing. Benny Gantz holds a press conference at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, April 3, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

'Quiet in the ballot box, not flames in the streets'

Gantz's statement came a night after a stormy protest in Jerusalem in which a protester threw a torch at a police cavalry officer, and police officers used force against family members of hostages. "What Israel needs is "quiet in the ballot box, and not flames in the streets," Gantz said.

Gantz stopped short of saying he would leave the government if the prime minister did not accept his demand. "We will do everything for our proposal to be accepted; I will not detail what Netanyahu said in response," he said.

Gantz's call for an election came after United Right chairman MK Gideon Sa'ar called earlier on Wednesday for a consensus election in January and joined calls by opposition parties Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, and Labor.

Gantz stands to gain politically from an election. His National Unity party won 12 seats in the previous election, and now numbers only eight seats after Sa'ar's faction broke away from Gantz in March. However, in polls Gantz has consistently passed 30 seats, while the Likud led by Netanyahu, which currently has 32 seats, in polls has not even reached 20.

The Likud said in response, "At a fateful moment for the state of Israel and in the midst of a war, Benny Gantz must stop dealing in petty politics just because of the breakup of his party. An election now will necessarily bring paralysis, divisiveness, damage the fighting in Rafah, and critical damage to the chances for a hostage deal. The government will continue until reaching all of the war's goals."

The call for an election in September came towards the end of Gantz's speech. He began it by making a number of points regarding the security situation: that the wish to bring home the hostages is a source of strength, and the government is doing everything it can to do so; that the most important front was the North, as the security situation must enable evacuated residents to return; and that a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia that would lead to a "regional treaty" against Iran was "within reach" and could also assist in replacing Hamas in Gaza.

Sa'ar criticized Gantz for these comments. "Gantz is part of the failing and clueless war cabinet that led Israel into a dead end in this war," Sa'ar accused, adding that Gantz had not laid out any plans in detail. "For empty slogans there is no need to convene a celebratory press conference. We have heard enough of these already," Sa'ar said.

השר גנץ הוא שותף לקבינט המלחמה הכושל וחסר הרעיונות שקלע את ישראל למבוי סתום במלחמה. בדבריו הערב לא נאמר דבר לגבי הדרך לפתור את האתגרים: איך מכריעים את המלחמה בחמאס ואיך מחזירים את החטופים? מה חייב להשתנות בטיפול בסיוע ההומניטרי? מתי תשתנה המציאות בגבול הצפון ומתי יחזרו המפונים… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 3, 2024

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said in response that Israel could not wait another six months for the "worst, most dangerous, and most failing government in the country's history" to "go home." Rather, the government needs to be toppled "as soon as possible," Lapid said.

Former MK and a candidate to lead the left-wing camp in the next election, Yair Golan, claimed that the speech proved that in the "choice between saving the State of Israel and saving the catastrophic Netanyahu government, Gantz chose the latter, and not for the first time."