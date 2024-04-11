Israel strikes Rafah, Russia calls for a ceasefire
Israeli Air Force struck various targets across Rafah • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calls for a ceasefire • Security cabinet not briefed on strike on Haniyeh family
Netanyahu, war cabinet not briefed before killing of Haniyeh's sons - report
IDF decision-makers reportedly believed that as Israel is not close to having a deal with Hamas, such a move would not affect hostage negotiations.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not briefed on the strike that killed Haniyeh's three sons on Wednesday and did not approve the operation, Walla reported, citing an Israeli official.
According to the official, the operation was deemed by the IDF and Shin Bet as a tactical move and was carried out because of Haniyeh's sons's role in Hamas's military wing.
An additional report by Kan News on Wednesday stated that the war cabinet had not discussed the strike.
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was also not informed of the decision to eliminate Haniyeh's sons; both he and Netanyahu were reported to have been taken by surprise by the strike, according to N12.
A tactical move
The IDF explained the move was in line with procedures and fire policy as laid out by the Joint Chiefs of Staff; the attack was based on real-time pertinent information.
A source in the army told N12 that the timing of the attack is important and, therefore, it is up to the commanders in the field to approve it.
The IDF added that the three were involved in terrorist activities, and one of them was even involved in holding hostages.
The Israeli official told Walla that the IDF and the Shin Bet, which carried out the attack together, treated it as a tactical event. It was carried out due to the activity of the three brothers in the military wing of Hamas and not because they were the sons of Ismail Haniyeh.Go to the full article >>
Russia's Lavrov and UN Middle East official call for immediate Gaza ceasefire
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process called on Wednesday for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict after holding talks in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said.
"The importance was stressed of an immediate cease-fire, the provision of safe, unhindered access to all those affected and in need, and the release of hostages," the ministry said after Lavrov met Tor Wennesland in Moscow.
The statement said the two men "paid great attention to the prospects for reviving the peace process of a Palestinian-Israeli settlement after the 'hot phase' of the conflict is over."Go to the full article >>
Hamas insists to determine names of hostages to be released
A senior member of Hamas referred to the ongoing hostage negotiations and claimed on Wednesday evening that the group would determine the names of the hostages they would release, not Israel, according to Israeli media.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Israel Air Force strikes targets in Rafah
The Israel Air Force struck various targets across the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening, Israeli media reported.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Important facts
