Iran FM threatens Israel amid symbolic visit to Damascus

In a message to Israel, Iran sent its foreign minister to Damascus on April 8, a week after Iran accused Israel of an airstrike in the same city that struck a building adjoining its consulate. Iran has vowed revenge.

A senior IRGC commander was killed in the strike. Iran sent Hossein Amirabdollahian to Syria to pledge continued support for the Syrian regime and to show Iran is not intimidated. Iran is currently continuing to threaten Israel.

Amir-Abdollahian warned that "the coming days will be difficult days" for Israel, during a visit to Damascus on Monday, according to Iranian media.

Amir-Abdollahian also claimed that the US gave Israel the "green light" to conduct the strike on the Iranian consulate, warning that the US "must bear responsibility." The foreign minister added that the strike was carried out using "American aircraft and missiles."

The Iranian envoy met with his counterpart and other officials at the Iranian embassy. "The security of Syria is the security of the region, and these atrocities and crimes will not have any effect on the survival of Netanyahu and his regime,” the Iranian foreign minister said, according to Iran’s Tasnim News. Iran paid tribute to the Syrian and “Iranian martyrs” during his visit. He also slammed Israel.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country also explained the efforts and diplomatic, legal, and international measures of the Islamic Republic of Iran in response to the crime of the Zionist regime in Damascus and said: We emphasized the responsibility of the American government as a full-fledged supporter of the Zionist regime to the authorities of this country through appropriate diplomatic channels, as well. We made all the countries of the world aware of the Zionist regime's crossing of all red lines and violation of laws, treaties and international laws,” Iran’s Tasnim News said. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander reported to have been killed in an airstrike in Damascus on April 1, 2024. (credit: FARS MEDIA CORPORATION/CREATIVE COMMONS ATTRIBUTION 4.0 INTERNATIONAL / TINYURL.COM/MWSAPNJV)

The Syrian regime replied during the visit that the regime does not recognize the “Zionist regime.” Syria, under the Assad regime, was always one of the holdouts in the region not recognizing Israel. It has considered itself part of the “axis of resistance” linked to Iran. However, the Assad regime has known since the mid-1970s that it will never defeat Israel.

Since the Syrian civil war broke out the regime in Damascus was weakened and it invited Iran to send militias and the IRGC to Syria. Iran used Syria as a testing ground for its militias and to move weapons to Hezbollah. Iran also moved drones to Syria.

Beginning in 2018 Iran began to increase threats to Israel from Syria. It used drones flown form T-4 base near Palmyra and built a base near Albukamal named the Imam Ali base. It also encouraged Hezbollah to open the “Golan file” and move Hezbollah members into an area closer to the Golan. Since October 8, Hezbollah has been attacking Israel.

Russia and Iran manipulate Syria for different goals

Syria has joined Iran now in slamming Israel. Syria claims it is helping “mobilize” the international community against Israel in this respect. However, the real power behind the throne in Damascus is both Russia and Iran. They don’t always agree on everything.

However, Russia has exploited the Hamas war on Israel for its own benefit. Iran has done the same, hoping to isolate and weaken Israel. The main message of the Iranian envoy is that Iran will continue to seek to punish Israel and that it supports Syria.