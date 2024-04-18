Two new brigades preparing for upcoming Gaza attacks

The two new brigades called up for operations in Gaza on Monday were not merely to relieve existing forces in the area, but rather were to augment those forces in preparation for new attacks and progress.

This could be a signal of further additional movements toward attacking Hamas’s remaining battalions in Rafah or small portions of central Gaza.

When the IDF withdrew from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and announced a freeze in major operations on April 7, there was an expectation that the thrust of the war with Hamas was over, and operations now would be confined to smaller clean-up operations of small remaining pieces of terror cells.

However, then on Monday, the military announced the surprise return of two reservist brigades to Gaza.

The IDF did not specify the nature of the operations planned for the two new brigades, but the military left a vacuum in Khan Yunis after its withdrawal, and it was also possible that the new forces were sent merely to relieve the old ones who had not been given a sufficient break in months. IDF locating tunnels in Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

A planned attack in Rafah

Also, the IDF has been expected to start moving toward an eventual operation against four remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah in deep southern Gaza as the Mossad had said that Hamas rejected a ceasefire hostage deal, and the IDF pressed on in the enclave.

Thursday’s announcement seemed to signal that the new brigades would be more likely to be used for progress against Hamas in Rafah, central Gaza, or both.

Existing forces, including Brigade 401, Firepower Brigade 215, Nahal troops, the air force, and Yahalom counter-tunnel forces, have killed around 40 Hamas and other terrorists and destroyed over 100 terrorist infrastructure targets.

The main focus was two terrorist positions, one involving a network of Hamas tunnels, including 17 tunnel shafts, and one involving a network of Islamic Jihad rocket launchers.

One of the positions was hidden under the Gaza River and was set up to prevent IDF movement across the river in that area.

In recent weeks and months, the forces also managed to destroy around 20 kilometers of terror tunnels around the corridor that the IDF has set up dividing northern Gaza from central and southern Gaza.

One moment that the IDF described as very encouraging in steadily breaking down Hamas’s will to fight at the rank-and-file level was when the IDF witnessed two Hamas commanders fighting over who could hold onto certain arms and munitions.

The idea was that given how much of Hamas’s weapons the IDF has destroyed, there are not enough left for all Hamas units, so they are now left to fight internally over the small remaining supplies.

In addition, the IDF said that this fight showed that central Hamas commanders have lost chain of command discipline over their officers in the field.

On another point, the IDF said that Hamas is furious that it has failed to break through the military’s corridor, keeping it out of northern Gaza.

In fact, the IDF described a sophisticated plot by Hamas to take busloads of civilians from Rafah to the corridor to try to use them to break through, but the military prevented them.

Further, the IDF noted that it flagged many Hamas fighters who tried to fade into that civilian group to try to bypass the IDF and get into northern Gaza.

The IDF said that extensive censors, aerial surveillance, lookouts, and human spies had confirmed that either zero or close to zero of Hamas’s forces had succeeded in breaching the corridor.

Questioned about what changes the IDF Nahal unit has made, which was involved in the March 31 killing of seven humanitarian aid workers in the World Central Kitchen incident, IDF sources said that many changes and a deep probe had been publicly produced on April 5.

Most importantly, the IDF said that there had been no repeat incidents in the nearly three weeks that have passed since then.

Nahal Commander Col. Yair Zukerman was censured, and his chief of staff, Col. Nochi Mendel, was fired from his position, as well as other firings and censures to three other senior officers regarding the incident.

The IDF said that the incident was terribly tragic but recounted that the area is not a sterile war zone and that large numbers of IDF troops have been killed in friendly fire incidents.

On March 31, the IDF said that 15% of deaths and 38% of wounded soldiers in Gaza were from friendly fire incidents, including 39 killed and 592 wounded.