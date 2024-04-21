US to sanction IDF unit, Israel aid bill passed in House
Israeli officials condemn planned US sanctions • New details emerge about missile strike in Iran
Flotilla with humanitarian aid can lead to catastrophe - editorial
The new flotilla could result in catastrophe and should not be allowed.
On Passover eve, Monday, April 22, a new flotilla carrying so-called peace activists and journalists and 5,500 tons of humanitarian aid is scheduled to set sail from Turkey to the Gaza Strip. Its mission: “To assist the residents of Gaza and to break the Israeli siege.”
On May 31, 2010, almost 14 years ago, the Israel Navy faced violent resistance from armed activists on board the MV Mavi Marmara, resulting in the Gaza flotilla raid in which nine activists were killed and 30 wounded, and 10 Israeli commandos were wounded, one seriously. This time, Israel must be smart and ready for any eventuality.
Who is organizing the initiative?
The initiative is organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), comprising a dozen NGOs from countries that include the US, Turkey, and South Africa. Its leader is Fehmi Bulent Yildirim, president of the Turkish NGO Humanitarian Relief Foundation (better known as IHH), which was outlawed by Israel in 2008.
Last September, Israel intercepted a shipment from Turkey to Gaza that included 16 tons of ammonium chloride, which can be used to make rocket fuel.
Iranian security source mocks Israeli attack, claims Iran has upper hand
"Iran now has the upper hand in the new balance of power against Israel. However, Tehran is not seeking to increase tension at this time," the Iranian source explained.
A security source in Iran, who requested to remain anonymous in an interview with the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, claimed that Israel's response to Iran was restrained due to fear of strong Iranian retaliation.
"The Israeli attack at Isfahan was smaller in scope than the recent Iranian attack that involved 300 missiles," the source explained.
"Due to this, Iran now has the upper hand in the new balance of power against Israel. However, Tehran is not seeking to increase tension at this time."
Although the source explained how tensions between Israel and Iran are expected to calm down, confrontation between the two sides is expected to continue in the form of hidden battles.
Iranian media says Russia could supply fighter jets soon, then denies it
Russia and Iran have been discussing the delivery of Su-35 fighter jets to Iran for over a year.
Iran's Student News Network reported on Saturday that Iran would be receiving a shipment of Sukhoi 35 (Su-35) fighter jets from Russia next week, but later deleted the report and said that it was false.
In November, Russian and Iranian officials announced that Russia was delivering Yak-130 trainers, Su-35 fighters, and Mi-28 helicopters to Iran but added that the process was "ongoing." It remains unclear if any Su-35 fighter jets were ever actually delivered.
The Kuwaiti Al-Jarida newspaper reported last week that Iran had already received some Su-35 fighter jets about a year ago but was unable to operate them due to a lack of certain parts.
Thousands gather in Tel Aviv to protest government and demand hostage release
The protests took place in various locations in the city. Groups gathered outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art at Hostages Square and blocked several streets.
Thousands of protesters gathered throughout Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, calling for the return of hostages held in Hamas captivity and demonstrating against the government, Israeli media reported.
The protests took place in various locations in the city. Groups gathered outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art at Hostages Square and blocked several streets, including the Kaplan interchange and Begin Road.
As protestors marched through the city, police blocked the roads leading to the Ayalon highway to prevent demonstrators from blocking it.
During the protest, demonstrators screened a movie titled "One Request," which demanded that government leaders take action to return those held in Hamas captivity for almost 200 days. Protesters also called for immediate elections in the country.
Alleged Israeli airstrike targets Syrian Army site - report
An alleged Israeli airstrike targeted a radar site belonging to the Syrian Army between the towns of Izraa and Naamer in southern Syria on Saturday night, according to Arabic media.
Syrian air defenses were activated in response to the airstrike, according to Sputnik.
'October 7 is about to be every day:' Columbia rally sees Hamas support
A woman in a Keffiyeh shouted at a pro-Israel activist, "We are Hamas," outside Columbia on Wednesday. "We're all Hamas," she said at the counter-protesters that had rallied outside the university.
Anti-Israel activists threatened Jewish and Israeli students with further October 7 Massacres, claimed membership with Hamas, and expressed support for terrorism during the Columbia University protests that began on Wednesday, according to footage and accounts from local media and organizations.
"Remember the 7th of October!" shouted a man with a red keffiyeh over his face in a video published by Columbia Sundial editor-in-chief Jonas Du on social media on Friday. "That will happen not one more time, not five more times, not 10 more times, not 100 more times, not 1000 more times, but 10,000 times!"
Calling for "October 7 everyday"
"Never forget the 7th of October," said another masked man wearing a Palestinian flag, standing outside the campus gates on Thursday night. "Are you ready? 7th of October is about to be every day. Every day. 7th of October is going to be every day for you."
"Never forget the 7th of October. That will happen not one more time, not five more times, not 10...100…1000…10,000...The 7th of October is going to be every day for you."— Jonas Du (@jonasydu) April 19, 2024
Protestors screamed this at two Jewish @Columbia students right outside campus gates tonight. pic.twitter.com/VYp0tFudGj
Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu: Absurd for US to sanction IDF soldiers as they fight terror
“At a time when our soldiers are fighting terrorist monsters, the intention to sanction a unit in the IDF is the height of absurdity and a moral low,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the United States for its plans to sanction the IDF’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion, which in the past has been accused of mistreating Palestinians.
Among the more high-profile incidents was the death of Palestinian American Omar As’ad, 80, of a heart attack after he had been detained, blindfolded, gagged, and handcuffed by that battalion in the West Bank.
Netanyahu calls for the government to act against move
“At a time when our soldiers are fighting terrorist monsters, the intention to sanction a unit in the IDF is the height of absurdity and a moral low,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X late Saturday night.
"In recent weeks, I have been working against the leveling of sanctions on Israeli citizens, including in my conversations with senior American government officials," he stated.
Iran vows harsh response to IDF attacks but downplays Isfahan strike
Israel and Iran ease tensions after strikes, but Iran warns of forceful response to any further aggression. US seeks de-escalation. G7 condemns Iran's actions.
Israel and Iran appeared to step back from the brink of an all-out war on Saturday, even as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned his country would respond forcibly to any further military action against it.
“If Israel wants to do another [act of] adventurism and acts against the interests of Iran, our next response will be immediate and will be at the maximum level,” he told NBC.
Amirabdollahian spoke hours after Israel struck Iranian air force assets in Isfahan, in central Iran, early Friday morning in retaliation for the Islamic Republic’s unprecedented attack on April 14 of more than 300 drones and missiles.
Israel had said that such attacks could not be normalized and that it would have to respond but did not go so far as to publicly acknowledge the Isfahan strike.
Anti-Israel NGOs threaten to 'seize' campuses across USA to 'force' BDS
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is designated as a terrorist organization by numerous countries and international organizations, including the US, EU, Canada, and Israel.
Several national anti-Israel groups have threatened to "seize" universities across the United States to force them to adopt Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions policies on Saturday, raising the specter that encampments and protests like those seen at Columbia University could be replicated across the continent.
"The supposed power of our administrators is nothing compared to the strength of the united students, staff, and faculty committed to realizing justice and upholding Palestinian liberation on campus," National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) wrote on social media.
The US is expected to announce sanctions against IDF unit for human rights abuses
The IDF unit operates in the West Bank and is mainly composed of haredi men and extremist youth who hold-far right views, and were not included in other combat units in the IDF.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce sanctions against the IDF’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion in the next few days, according to three American sources.
The sanctions are a result of human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank.
This will be the first time that the United States government has imposed sanctions on an Israeli military unit for its activities in the West Bank.
The sources stated that the American sanctions will prohibit the transfer of US military aid to the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, will prevent its soldiers and officers from taking part in training with the United States military, and will prevent the soldiers from this unit from participating in activities that receive American funding.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says