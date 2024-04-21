US to sanction IDF unit, Israel aid bill passed in House

A Palestinian flag flutters as activists ride a boat during a rally ahead of the 4th anniversary of the Mavi Marmara Gaza flotilla incident, at the seaport of Gaza City May 29, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

On Passover eve, Monday, April 22, a new flotilla carrying so-called peace activists and journalists and 5,500 tons of humanitarian aid is scheduled to set sail from Turkey to the Gaza Strip. Its mission: “To assist the residents of Gaza and to break the Israeli siege.”

On May 31, 2010, almost 14 years ago, the Israel Navy faced violent resistance from armed activists on board the MV Mavi Marmara, resulting in the Gaza flotilla raid in which nine activists were killed and 30 wounded, and 10 Israeli commandos were wounded, one seriously. This time, Israel must be smart and ready for any eventuality.

Who is organizing the initiative?

The initiative is organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), comprising a dozen NGOs from countries that include the US, Turkey, and South Africa. Its leader is Fehmi Bulent Yildirim, president of the Turkish NGO Humanitarian Relief Foundation (better known as IHH), which was outlawed by Israel in 2008.

Last September, Israel intercepted a shipment from Turkey to Gaza that included 16 tons of ammonium chloride, which can be used to make rocket fuel.