Hezbollah UAVs land in northern Israel, IAF fighter jets strike southern Lebanon
Hezbollah UAVs crossed into Israel, one reaching 35 km inside and exploded near Afula, IDF responds with striking Hezbollah targets • pro-Palestinian protesters to protest at White House
IDF operates in the West Bank, violent clashes broke out - report
The IDF operated extensively overnight (between Friday and Saturday) in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.
According to these reports, violent clashes broke out in the town of Ya'bad, west of Jenin. The IDF operated in Tulkarm, the Ein Sultan camp, the town of Faqqua east of Jenin, and the village of Salem east of Nablus. Additionally, it was reported that two young men were wounded in the Aqabat Jaber camp in Jericho, and forces raided a house in the area.Go to the full article >>
Israel Air Force strikes strategic Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight
Israel Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Roysat Abu Laban area on Saturday, as well as rocket launchers belonging to the terror organization in the Kharayeb area in southern Lebanon.
On Friday, IDF mortars and artillery fired to remove a threat in the areas of Aalma El Chaeb and Naqoura.Go to the full article >>
Pro-Palestinian protesters to surround White House calling for Gaza ceasefire
Pro-Palestinian activists demanding an end to the war in Gaza and to American support for Israel plan to surround the White House during a weekend protest, prompting additional security measures, including anti-scale fencing.
Advocacy and activist groups like CODEPINK and the Council on American Islamic Relations said on Friday that demonstrations were planned on Saturday, marking eight months of Israel's war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands while causing a humanitarian crisis with widespread hunger and destruction.
"In preparation for the events this weekend in Washington, DC, that have the potential for large crowds to gather, additional public safety measures have been put in place near the White House complex," a US Secret Service spokesperson said.Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah UAV penetrates Israel’s border to land in open space near Afula, IDF fails to intercept
Hezbollah UAVs crossed into Israel, one reaching 35 km inside and exploded near Afula. The IDF responded with airstrikes, no casualties were reported, and residents criticized evacuation decisions.
The IDF confirmed on Friday night that, following the rocket and missile sirens sounded in northern Israel, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel and both fell in open areas.
Following warnings of rocket and missile fire in the Galilee region, a UAV crossed from Lebanon and fell in open areas in the Jezreel Valley due to an unsuccessful interception attempt. Additionally, another UAV was identified crossing from Lebanon and fell in the Shomera area.
The Hezbollah UAV managed to penetrate approximately 35 kilometers into Israeli territory and exploded near the village of Sulam, east of Afula. The explosion of the UAV was not heard, and the possibility that it was a reconnaissance UAV is being investigated.Go to the full article >>
Ecological war: The environmental cost of Hezbollah's missiles and UAVs on northern Israel
Recent fires have rages in northern Israel due to Hezbollah barrages, taking a heavy toll on the environment in the last week. Since Monday, the Fire and Rescue Authority has fought dozens of fires.
"From the very beginning of the war, we suffered from relatively large fires in the Rosh Hanikra forest, where 1,400 dunams burned, and around 500 acres burned in the Ramot Naftali forest. These were the first fires we had,” says Sheli Ben Yishai, director of the northern region of KKL-JNF.
“As foresters, we were eager for the war to end in April, before the summer, because we foresaw what might happen. We had a bitter experience in 2006 during the Second Lebanon War and knew the dangers of such big fires. Unfortunately, the war continues, and the situations in the last month have been very chaotic in terms of fires, which have increased in recent days.”
The recent fires, which raged following Hezbollah’s barrages, took a heavy toll on the environment over the past week. Since Monday, the Fire and Rescue Authority has been intensively fighting dozens of fires.Go to the full article >>
Yemen's Houthis target two vessels in Red Sea, spokesperson claims
The US military's Central Command said on Friday that Yemen's Houthis launched in the past 24 hours four anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Red Sea, adding there were no injuries or damage reported by American, coalition or commercial ships.
Yemen's Houthis launched two military operations targeting two vessels in the Red Sea, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday.
The Elbella and AAL GENOA vessels were targeted with "a number of drones and ballistic and naval missiles", Saree said in a televised speech.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 124 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says