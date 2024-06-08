Hezbollah UAVs land in northern Israel, IAF fighter jets strike southern Lebanon

(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

The IDF operated extensively overnight (between Friday and Saturday) in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.

According to these reports, violent clashes broke out in the town of Ya'bad, west of Jenin. The IDF operated in Tulkarm, the Ein Sultan camp, the town of Faqqua east of Jenin, and the village of Salem east of Nablus. Additionally, it was reported that two young men were wounded in the Aqabat Jaber camp in Jericho, and forces raided a house in the area.