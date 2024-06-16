Hezbollah intensifies threats on Israel's North, IDF soldiers killed in Rafah
Firefighters combat blazes in North • US sanctions group blocking Gaza aid • US humanitarian pier shuts operations
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens in Upper Galilee were false alarms - report
The hostile aircraft invasion sirens that were activated in a number of settlements in Israel's Upper Galilee on Saturday night were false alarms, according to a Y-Net report later on Saturday night.
Months after her release: Freed Israeli hostage still faces nightmares, sees images of captors
Returning has been "closing my eyes and seeing my captors still in front of me. It's endless longing for my mother, my heroic brother, and friends I will never see again," she added.
Almost seven months after she and her daughters returned from Hamas captivity, Doron Katz Asher explained the struggles of continuing with daily life after being held captive in a Saturday Facebook post.
