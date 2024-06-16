Live Updates
Hezbollah intensifies threats on Israel's North, IDF soldiers killed in Rafah

Firefighters combat blazes in North • US sanctions group blocking Gaza aid • US humanitarian pier shuts operations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 14, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 14, 2024.
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens in Upper Galilee were false alarms - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
The hostile aircraft invasion sirens that were activated in a number of settlements in Israel's Upper Galilee on Saturday night were false alarms, according to a Y-Net report later on Saturday night.

Months after her release: Freed Israeli hostage still faces nightmares, sees images of captors

Returning has been "closing my eyes and seeing my captors still in front of me. It's endless longing for my mother, my heroic brother, and friends I will never see again," she added.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Aviv Asher, 2.5 years old, her sister Raz Asher, 4.5 years old, and mother Doron, react as they step off an Israeli military helicopter, shortly after their arrival in Israel on November 24, after being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
Aviv Asher, 2.5 years old, her sister Raz Asher, 4.5 years old, and mother Doron, react as they step off an Israeli military helicopter, shortly after their arrival in Israel on November 24, after being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

Almost seven months after she and her daughters returned from Hamas captivity, Doron Katz Asher explained the struggles of continuing with daily life after being held captive in a Saturday Facebook post.

