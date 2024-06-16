Hezbollah intensifies threats on Israel's North, IDF soldiers killed in Rafah

SORT BY Latest Oldest

The hostile aircraft invasion sirens that were activated in a number of settlements in Israel's Upper Galilee on Saturday night were false alarms, according to a Y-Net report later on Saturday night.

Months after her release: Freed Israeli hostage still faces nightmares, sees images of captors

Returning has been "closing my eyes and seeing my captors still in front of me. It's endless longing for my mother, my heroic brother, and friends I will never see again," she added.

Aviv Asher, 2.5 years old, her sister Raz Asher, 4.5 years old, and mother Doron, react as they step off an Israeli military helicopter, shortly after their arrival in Israel on November 24, after being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

Almost seven months after she and her daughters returned from Hamas captivity, Doron Katz Asher explained the struggles of continuing with daily life after being held captive in a Saturday Facebook post. Go to the full article >>

