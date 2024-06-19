Hezbollah war edges closer, US shoots down Houthi aerial weapons
Five Palestinians were reportedly killed by the IDF while attacking terror targets in the Al-Muwassey area, northwest of Rafah city, according to Palestinian reports on Wednesday morning.
IDF and Unit 8200 blame each other over mishandling of intelligence document
The IDF and Unit 8200 face scrutiny over mishandling an intelligence document detailing Hamas's raid plans, causing embarrassment and prompting investigation into security lapses.
The IDF and Unit 8200 are embroiled in a blame game over responsibility for an intelligence document that detailed Hamas's plan to raid Israel and kidnap 250 people on October 7. This document was highlighted in a report by Kan News in Monday, which revealed that the document's critical information was not properly processed or forwarded to relevant senior officials.
The document, titled "Detailed End-to-End Raid Training," was distributed on September 19, 2023, by Unit 8200 and described in detail the series of exercises conducted by Hamas's elite units. These exercises included raiding military posts and kibbutzim, kidnapping soldiers and civilians, and maintaining the hostages once they were in the Gaza Strip.
US military says it destroyed nine Houthi drones in the past 24 hours
The US military said on Tuesday it had destroyed eight Houthi drones in Yemen and one over the Gulf of Aden in the past 24 hours.
US Central Command said on the social media site X that there were no injuries or damage reported to US, coalition or merchant vessels in the incident.
Maj. Gen. (Res.) Hacohen criticizes Israel's war strategy and Gaza weapon smuggling issues
Major General (Res.) Gershon Hacohen criticized Israel's handling of war, emphasizing the high costs of conflict and the strategic issues in Rafah and Gaza weapon smuggling.
Major General (Res.) and Strategic Studies researcher Gershon Hacohen claimed that “we are viewing war incorrectly” concerning Rafah and past incidents involving IDF casualties in the city on Tuesday.
The Second Intifada was marked by increasing attempts by Palestinian terrorist organizations to target IDF armored vehicles, aiming to cause casualties among our forces. The inspiration came from similar Hezbollah activities against the IDF in Lebanon, using either explosives or RPGs. Most of the ammunition was smuggled into the Gaza Strip through tunnels dug under the Philadelphi Route, passing through the city of Rafah.
What viable strategies are there to flip the multi-pronged Iranian threat? - analysis
While the Israel-West axis shot down some 350 aerial threats that Iran fired on April 13-14, Tehran could try again, and it is not so clear that Jerusalem would do as well in a second or third round.
Overwhelmed with the multifront crisis of Gaza-Hezbollah-Syria-Yemen-West Bank, Israel, the US, and the West are all stuck in reactive-mode when it comes to the varied threats posed by Iran.
Is it possible for Israel and its allies to map out a different strategy to set Iran back on its heels?
Two think tanks have put out some potential ideas to wrestle with, but there first is a three-part problem to comprehend.
UN says lawlessness in Gaza impedes aid via Kerem Shalom despite Israel's military pause
The United Nations and aid groups have long complained of the dangers and obstacles to getting aid in and distributing it throughout Gaza, where the UN had warned a famine is looming.
The United Nations said on Tuesday it has been unable to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip from the Israel-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing because of lawlessness and panic among hungry people in the area, despite Israel's daytime pause in military activity.
Israel's military said on Sunday there would be a daily pause in its attacks from 0500 GMT until 1600 GMT until further notice along the road that leads from Israel via the Kerem Shalom crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and northwards in Gaza.
The UN welcomed the move, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday, but added that "this has yet to translate into more aid reaching people in need." He said the area between Kerem Shalom and the Salah al-Din road was very dangerous.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
• Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
• Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
• 120 hostages remain in Gaza
• 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says