Hezbollah war edges closer, US shoots down Houthi aerial weapons

High ranking IDF officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, meet at the Northern Command, June 2, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF and Unit 8200 are embroiled in a blame game over responsibility for an intelligence document that detailed Hamas's plan to raid Israel and kidnap 250 people on October 7. This document was highlighted in a report by Kan News in Monday, which revealed that the document's critical information was not properly processed or forwarded to relevant senior officials.

The document, titled "Detailed End-to-End Raid Training," was distributed on September 19, 2023, by Unit 8200 and described in detail the series of exercises conducted by Hamas's elite units. These exercises included raiding military posts and kibbutzim, kidnapping soldiers and civilians, and maintaining the hostages once they were in the Gaza Strip.