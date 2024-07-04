Israel studying Hamas response to hostage deal proposal, IDF names fallen soldiers in Gaza
US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen • Hamas leader talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal • Netanyahu, Biden to cross paths in DC over Gaza tensions
US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen
The US military's Central Command said on Wednesday its forces successfully destroyed two radar sites in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and two uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.
Hamas leader talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Hamas said on Wednesday its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, conducted calls with Qatari and Egyptian mediators around ideas to reach a deal to end the war in Gaza.
The group added its leader also communicated with Turkish officials about the latest developments.
Mossad: Israel studying a Hamas response to the hostage deal proposal
“Israel is evaluating the remarks and will convey its reply to the mediators,” it said.
Israel is studying the latest Hamas response to a three-phase proposal to secure the release of the remaining 120 hostages in Gaza, the Mossad said in an unusual statement on Wednesday night.
“The hostage deal mediators have conveyed to the negotiating team Hamas’s remarks on the outline of the hostage deal. Israel is evaluating the remarks and will relay its reply to the mediators,” it said.
A Hamas source said on Wednesday that the group exchanged "some ideas" with mediators on how to end the war in Gaza.
Biden, Netanyahu likely to meet in Washington amid Gaza war tensions
“In your fight to eradicate Hamas and any other genocidal extremist group that threatens your way of life, America is with you all the way,” said US rep.
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington in July on the sidelines of the Israeli leader’s trip to address a joint session of Congress, a White House official said on Tuesday.
Netanyahu saw Biden in October when the US president visited Israel and met with him in September in New York when they both attended the opening sessions of the United Nations General Assembly.
The two men have a strong relationship that goes back four decades, but tensions first over Netanyahu's judicial reform plan and then the Gaza prevented Biden from inviting the Israeli leader to the White House.
IDF announces fallen solider Elay Elisha Lugasi
Three other soldiers from the 75th Battalion and 7th Brigade were also injured.
Captain (Capt.) Elay Elisha Lugasi, 21, from Kiryat Shmona, a Team Commander in the 75th Battalion and 7th Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at an IDF tank in the north of the Gaza Strip, killing Captain Lugasi and wounding three other soldiers from the 75th Battalion and 7th Brigade.
The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been notified.
Sgt. Aleksandr Iakiminskyi, from Nahariya, is killed in terror attack in Karmiel
The city of Nahariya said in a statement that it is mourning Iakiminskyi's death.
Sergeant (Sgt.) Aleksandr Iakiminskyi, 19, from Nahariya, a driver in the 71st Battalion, 188th Brigade, fell during a stabbing attack in Karmiel while off-duty.
Another soldier from the 71st Battalion, 188th Brigade was severely wounded in the attack. He was the one initially attacked.
Sgt. Iakiminskyi was armed when his friend was attacked, disarmed the terrorist and shot him. In this process he was also stabbed.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says