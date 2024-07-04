Israel studying Hamas response to hostage deal proposal, IDF names fallen soldiers in Gaza

The four rescued hostages seen at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on June 8, 2024 (photo credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel is studying the latest Hamas response to a three-phase proposal to secure the release of the remaining 120 hostages in Gaza, the Mossad said in an unusual statement on Wednesday night.

“The hostage deal mediators have conveyed to the negotiating team Hamas’s remarks on the outline of the hostage deal. Israel is evaluating the remarks and will relay its reply to the mediators,” it said.

A Hamas source said on Wednesday that the group exchanged “some ideas” with mediators on how to end the war in Gaza.