US cautiously optimistic about Gaza ceasefire talks, Hezbollah UAV lightly injures soldier

US resumes arms shipments to Israel, including 500-pound bombs - WSJ report
According to reports, the bombs "are in the process of being shipped" and could arrive in Israel in coming weeks.
The United States will soon ship weapons and arms that the Biden administration suspended, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday.
The new shipments ends a two-month pause in weapons deliveries.
Weapons include 500-pound bombs that the Biden administration previously suspended, with the administration citing civilian casualties in Gaza, WSJ noted in their report.
The United States was cautiously optimistic about Gaza ceasefire talks, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told CNN on Wednesday.
UAVs from Lebanon lightly wound IDF soldier
An IDF soldier was lightly wounded as a result of an incident involving three UAVs crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel, the IDF announced on Wednesday evening. The UAVs fell in the area of Beit Hameches.
The wounded soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Her family has been notified. The incident is under investigation.
Most Israelis support hostage deal to end the Israel-Hamas war - poll
The survey, which was conducted between June 30 and July 2, 2024, surveyed Israelis and Arab Israelis.
Among all Israelis, 56% support a deal to release all the hostages and end the war in Gaza, however, on the northern front against Hezbollah, only 42% support pursuing a diplomatic agreement, according to an Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) report published Wednesday.
The survey was conducted between June 30 and July 2, 2024, with 600 men and women interviewed in Hebrew and 150 in Arabic. The maximum sampling error was ±3.58% at a confidence level of 95%.
