US cautiously optimistic about Gaza ceasefire talks, Hezbollah UAV lightly injures soldier

(L-R): US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: FLASH90, REUTERS)

The United States will soon ship weapons and arms that the Biden administration suspended, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday.

The new shipments ends a two-month pause in weapons deliveries.

Weapons include 500-pound bombs that the Biden administration previously suspended, with the administration citing civilian casualties in Gaza, WSJ noted in their report.