US says gaps in ceasefire talks bridgeable, Hamas and Fatah officials prepare to meet next week

Former hostage Agam Goldstein Almog speaks at a screening of the film Screams before Silence, created by Sheryl Sandberg. July 15, 2024. (photo credit: Paulina Patimer)

Agam Goldstein Almog, a survivor of Hamas captivity, made an emotional appeal for the release of those still held by Hamas, on Monday at a screening of the film Screams before Silence, created by Sheryl Sandberg.

Reflecting on her captivity, Goldstein Almog recounted at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, “We looked into each other's eyes, and you asked me: 'Tell everything so [Hamas] doesn't touch us again.' I can't stand missing a [hostage] deal.”