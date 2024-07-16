US says gaps in ceasefire talks bridgeable, Hamas and Fatah officials prepare to meet next week
US military confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea • Former captive in Gaza calls for hostages' release
'Tell everything so Hamas doesn't touch us again': Former captive calls for hostages' release
Goldstein Almog was kidnapped on October 7 from Kibbutz Kfar Aza with her mother and two younger brothers.
Agam Goldstein Almog, a survivor of Hamas captivity, made an emotional appeal for the release of those still held by Hamas, on Monday at a screening of the film Screams before Silence, created by Sheryl Sandberg.
Reflecting on her captivity, Goldstein Almog recounted at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, "We looked into each other's eyes, and you asked me: 'Tell everything so [Hamas] doesn't touch us again.' I can't stand missing a [hostage] deal."
US: Hamas, Israel gaps in Gaza hostage talks are bridgeable
Matthew Miller asserted that a deal was still possible, and referenced the agreed-upon framework confirmed by US President Joe Biden on Friday.
The differences between Israel and Hamas can be bridged to achieve a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, US State Department Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington on Monday night.
"We believe that there are ways to bridge the divide between the two sides. That pertains to all of the remaining issues," he said.
Three Israelis injured by IDF while in vehicle that aroused suspicion at West Bank checkpoint
The vehicle was said to have aroused suspicion. The victims ages are said to be 17, 18, and 24 respectively.
Three Israeli civilians were injured by IDF soldiers while in a vehicle at a checkpoint in the settlement of Beit El near Ramallah in the West Bank on Monday night.
The vehicle was said to have aroused suspicion. The victims ages are said to be 17, 18, and 24 respectively.
Israel Midwives Organization, MDA prepare midwives for births under fire in country's North
Magen David Adom and the Israel Midwives Organization are preparing healthcare professionals to deliver babies in Israel's North, where women may not be able to reach hospitals in time for birth.
Expectant mothers may have one less worry as Magen David Adom (MDA) and the Israel Midwives Organization (IMO) have started a new project to assist women in labor in northern communities under Hezbollah fire, the organizations announced.
Hamas and Fatah officials to meet in China for discussions on Gaza’s day after plans - NYT
Officials from the two groups will meet in China next week.
China is going to host officials from Fatah and Hamas next week for discussions on what will happen in Gaza once the Israel-Hamas war has concluded, the New York Times reported on Monday.
A meeting held in Beijing in April attempted to bridge the gap between the two groups, which the New York Times claims is seen by many as a key component of rebuilding Gaza.
US military confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea
Houthis launched multiple attacks in the Red Sea against MT Bentley I, which was carrying vegetable oil from Russia to China, and also attacked the Chios Lion tanker ship, the US military said.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostels remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says