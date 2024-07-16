Live Updates
US says gaps in ceasefire talks bridgeable, Hamas and Fatah officials prepare to meet next week

US military confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea • Former captive in Gaza calls for hostages' release

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops find weapons in the Gaza Strip. July 15, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
'Tell everything so Hamas doesn't touch us again': Former captive calls for hostages' release

Goldstein Almog was kidnapped on October 7 from Kibbutz Kfar Aza with her mother and two younger brothers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Former hostage Agam Goldstein Almog speaks at a screening of the film Screams before Silence, created by Sheryl Sandberg. July 15, 2024. (photo credit: Paulina Patimer)
Agam Goldstein Almog, a survivor of Hamas captivity, made an emotional appeal for the release of those still held by Hamas, on Monday at a screening of the film Screams before Silence, created by Sheryl Sandberg.

Reflecting on her captivity, Goldstein Almog recounted at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, “We looked into each other's eyes, and you asked me: 'Tell everything so [Hamas] doesn't touch us again.' I can't stand missing a [hostage] deal.”

US: Hamas, Israel gaps in Gaza hostage talks are bridgeable

Matthew Miller asserted that a deal was still possible, and referenced the agreed-upon framework confirmed by US President Joe Biden on Friday.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks at a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, US, July 11, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
The differences between Israel and Hamas can be bridged to achieve a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, US State Department Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington on Monday night.

“We believe that there are ways to bridge the divide between the two sides. That pertains to all of the remaining issues,” he said.

Three Israelis injured by IDF while in vehicle that aroused suspicion at West Bank checkpoint

The vehicle was said to have aroused suspicion. The victims ages are said to be 17, 18, and 24 respectively.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank, June 23, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Three Israeli civilians were injured by IDF soldiers while in a vehicle at a checkpoint in the settlement of Beit El near Ramallah in the West Bank on Monday night.

The vehicle was said to have aroused suspicion. The victims ages are said to be 17, 18, and 24 respectively.

Israel Midwives Organization, MDA prepare midwives for births under fire in country's North

Magen David Adom and the Israel Midwives Organization are preparing healthcare professionals to deliver babies in Israel's North, where women may not be able to reach hospitals in time for birth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A pregnant woman gets vaccinated (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Expectant mothers may have one less worry as Magen David Adom (MDA) and the Israel Midwives Organization (IMO) have started a new project to assist women in labor in northern communities under Hezbollah fire, the organizations announced.

Hamas and Fatah officials to meet in China for discussions on Gaza’s day after plans - NYT

Officials from the two groups will meet in China next week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
PALESTINIANS IN Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, earlier this week. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
China is going to host officials from Fatah and Hamas next week for discussions on what will happen in Gaza once the Israel-Hamas war has concluded, the New York Times reported on Monday. 

A meeting held in Beijing in April attempted to bridge the gap between the two groups, which the New York Times claims is seen by many as a key component of rebuilding Gaza.

US military confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Houthis launched multiple attacks in the Red Sea against MT Bentley I, which was carrying vegetable oil from Russia to China, and also attacked the Chios Lion tanker ship, the US military said.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 120 hostels remain in Gaza
  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says