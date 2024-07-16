Suspects open fire at vehicle in West Bank, three lightly wounded

Three people were wounded after shots were fired at an Israeli vehicle at the Ramin intersection near Beit Lid in the northern West Bank on Tuesday morning.

The victims were a 32-year-old man and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16.

The three were lightly wounded by shattered glass as a result of the shooting and received immediate medical treatment, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). According to Israeli media reports, they were soon transferred for medical treatment at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

IDF personnel arrived at the scene.

Karin Moskovitz, commander of the MDA Samaria station, told Israeli media: "They said that a bunch of shots were fired at them, 8-9 shots, they did not see the shooter who was apparently alone."

West Bank tension rising overnight

Three Israeli civilians were injured by IDF soldiers while in a vehicle at a checkpoint in the settlement of Beit El near Ramallah in the West Bank on Monday night.

The vehicle was said to have aroused suspicion. The victim's ages are said to be 17, 18, and 24, respectively, according to KAN. The 18-year-old was shot in the shoulder and in moderate condition, while the other two were slightly injured by shrapnel.

All three were evacuated for treatment, with the 18-year-old being evacuated to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, Walla reported.

This is a developing story.

Yael Halfon contributed to this report.