IAF strikes terrorists in Nuseirat UNRWA school, PIJ commander in Khan Yunis

Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck on Tuesday terrorists who were operating in a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat area in the Gaza Strip, the military said.

The military added that the terrorists operated from the school to plan and carry out terror attacks against the forces in Gaza. IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip, July 15, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF said the strike was directed by IDF intelligence, southern command and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and that prior to the attack it had carried out measures to reduce harm being done to civilians.

IDF investigating reports of harm to civilians

The military noted that it was investigating reports claiming of harm being done to civilians as a result of the strike.

Separately, in western Khan Yunis, an IAF aircraft struck a company commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad naval force, the IDF said.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, terror groups in Gaza have utilized UN facilities, such as schools, shelters, and warehouses throughout Gaza, hiding in them and in tunnels in their vicinity.

