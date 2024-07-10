IDF engages Hamas, PIJ terrorists operating in Gaza City UNRWA HQ

After Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists embedded themselves in Gaza City's UNRWA headquarters, troops of the IDF's 99th Division engaged and eliminated terrorists operating on the premises in close-quarters combat and arrested others, the military said on Wednesday.

The IDF noted that the operation took place after it had opened an evacuation route for civilians.

Earlier this week, the military said it had begun operating in the UNRWA facility in a joint operation with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), following intelligence information regarding the use of the area by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the existence of terror infrastructure in the area, among which were detention and investigation rooms.

IDF troops operate in Shejaia

In Shejaia, troops of the 98th Division eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed tunnel routes. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 10, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition, Paratroopers detected terrorists observing the forces in the area. The building they operated in was subsequently struck by both troops on the ground and by an airstrike, the military added.

The military added that in Rafah, troops of the 162nd Division killed several terrorists, found weapons, and demolished underground terror infrastructure.

In central Gaza, an Israel Air Force aircraft struck and eliminated Hamas terrorists, among whom were some who partook in tunnel and anti-tank missile units.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, terror groups in Gaza have utilized UNRWA facilities, such as schools, shelters, and warehouses throughout Gaza, hiding in them and in tunnels beneath them.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this article.