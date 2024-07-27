PM Netanyahu meets with Trump as US forces destroy Houthi UAVs off the coast of Yemen

(L-R) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Hamas terrorist organization issued a response on Friday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the US Congress on Wednesday.

"The Comic Applause Concert, standing and sitting, performed by members of the US Congress in front of the War Criminal [Benjamin] Netanyahu, will remain a new disgrace in the history of their council," stated Izzat Al-Risheq, who is head of the terror group's media, and member of the terror group's political wing.