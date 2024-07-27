PM Netanyahu meets with Trump as US forces destroy Houthi UAVs off the coast of Yemen
Netanyahu at the meeting with Trump: 'I hope we reach a deal, time will tell' • Jordan's King, Biden discuss dangerous developments in Gaza • Hamas reacts to Netanyahu's address to US Congress
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday evening at the beginning of the meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he is sending a team to Rome at the start of the week for talks on the hostage deal.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Earlier on Friday, the IAF struck two Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in the areas of Ayta ash-Shab and Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon.Go to the full article >>
Jordan's King, Biden discuss dangerous developments in Gaza and efforts to reach ceasefire
Jordan's King Abdullah and US President Joe Biden discussed on Friday in a phone call the dangerous developments in Gaza and efforts aimed at reaching an immediate and lasting ceasefire.Go to the full article >>
Hamas reacts to PM Benjamin Netanyahu's address to US Congress
Palestinian Islamic Jihad also responded to Netanyahu's address to Congress on Telegram, also stating that his speech was "full of lies and fabrications."
The Hamas terrorist organization issued a response on Friday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the US Congress on Wednesday.
"The Comic Applause Concert, standing and sitting, performed by members of the US Congress in front of the War Criminal [Benjamin] Netanyahu, will remain a new disgrace in the history of their council," stated Izzat Al-Risheq, who is head of the terror group's media, and member of the terror group's political wing.Go to the full article >>
‘I don't know how Jews can vote for Harris’ - Trump at Netanyahu meeting
Netanyahu met with both Harris and Trump during his visit to Washington this week, to help set up the relationship with whichever one of the candidates enters the White House.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump bashed his Democratic opponent and questioned how Jews could vote for her during a meeting he held Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida.
“I actually do not know how a person who is Jewish can vote for her, but that is up to them,” Trump said as he sat across the table from Netanyahu. The Prime Minister’s wife Sara sat next to Trump.
US forces destroy six Houthi UAVs off the coast of Yemen - CENTCOM
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed six Iranian-backed Houthi UAVs, the military announced on X on Friday.
Afterwards, three uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) belonging to the Yemeni terrorist group were destroyed the same day by USCENTCOM forces.Go to the full article >>
Norwegian street artist defends mural of Anne Frank in a keffiyeh
Töddel is far from the first to use symbols of the Holocaust to protest for Palestinians.
When pictures of a mural in Norway depicting Anne Frank wearing a keffiyeh began circulating online this week, Jewish voices swiftly denounced it as a hateful form of anti-Israel protest.
“Depicting a Holocaust victim with a keffiyeh is a gross distortion of history,” the European Jewish Congress wrote in a statement. “Such acts are not genuine criticism but deeply antisemitic and offensive misrepresentations that undermine Holocaust memory.”Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says