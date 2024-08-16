Live Updates
Israelis riot in West Bank, Trump says he told Netanyahu to end Gaza war

US says Iranian attack could come without warning • Attorney-General tells Netanyahu to form independent inquiry to avoid ICC warrant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF operates in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, August 13, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF operates in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, August 13, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel forgot about Iran's nuclear threat - will it pay the price?

Sources are mixed on if Jerusalem is ready to stop the bomb

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
ISRAEL IS weighing up its response to the Iranian attack last weekend, but should it focus on Iran’s nuclear capabilities or strike at Iranian oil facilities? (photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters)
ISRAEL IS weighing up its response to the Iranian attack last weekend, but should it focus on Iran’s nuclear capabilities or strike at Iranian oil facilities?
(photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters)

Israel is very ready to defend against a massive Iranian conventional missile and drone strike, against a massive rocket and drone strike from Hezbollah, it has for now mostly neutered Hamas in Gaza, has terrorists on the run in the West Bank, and is ready for attacks from Syria, Yemen, or Iraq.

But sources have given The Jerusalem Post mixed signals about how ready Israel is to stop an Iranian nuclear weapons breakout.

US: Iran attack could come with no warning, possibly in next days

Kirby said that the US did not have a firm sense of what kind of an attack Iran might launch, which is why it has worked diplomatically to de-escalate the situation.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israel banner with a picture of Iranian missiles on a street in Tehran, Iran April 19, 2024. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israel banner with a picture of Iranian missiles on a street in Tehran, Iran April 19, 2024.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iran could attack Israel with no warning within days, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said Thursday as the region remained on edge.

Dozens of masked Israelis riot in the West Bank, Palestinian reportedly shot dead

Following the initial reports, the army added that forces had been transferred to the area and removed the rioters from the village. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
According to Palestinian reports, some 100 Israelis entered the village of Jit near Kalkaliya, set fire to 4 houses and 6 vehicles, August 16, 2024. (CREDIT: Maariv)

Dozens of Israeli civilians, some of whom were masked, entered the village of Jit in the West Bank on Thursday night, hurling stones and Molotov cocktails and setting vehicles and buildings on fire, the military said. 

Hamas official says negotiations must be based on plan to implement what was previously agreed

By REUTERS
(photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Hamas politburo member Hossam Badran said on Thursday that the Palestinian group sees that any negotiations must be based on a clear plan to implement what was agreed on previously, as talks between mediators are set to continue in Doha.

Qatar PM holds call with Iran Foreign Minister on deal progress

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, All Bagheri Kani, regarding regional developments and cooperation between the two countries, on Thursday.

Mediators concluded 'constructive' day of discussions on Gaza ceasefire, source says

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States had concluded a "constructive" day of discussions on a potential Gaza ceasefire deal on Thursday and talks will resume on Friday, a US official said.

Intereptor fired at suspicious aerial target following alerts in Northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Breaking: Rocket Sirens (photo credit: Courtesy)
Breaking: Rocket Sirens
(photo credit: Courtesy)

An interceptor was fired at a suspicious aerial target, which turned out to be a false alarm, following the alerts that sounded in northern Israel in the early hours of Friday, the military said. 

Attorney-General tells Netanyahu to form independent inquiry to avoid ICC warrant

Gali Baharav-Miara is reportedly pressuring Benjamin Netanyahu to establish an independent investigative commission to get ahead of the ICC and prevent it from issuing arrest warrants.

By YUVAL BARNEA
(L-R) A-G Gali Baharav-Miara, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: FLASH90, POOL)
(L-R) A-G Gali Baharav-Miara, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: FLASH90, POOL)

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara held meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about preventing the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants, in which she pressured him to form an independent commission to investigate the humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to Israeli media reports on Thursday.

Trump says he told Netanyahu in July to end Gaza war

Washington and regional mediators have tried arranging the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal but have encountered repeated obstacles.

By REUTERS
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with then-US president Donald Trump in the Oval Office, in 2020. The suppression of the Palestinian cause in global politics was largely due to Israeli efforts during the Trump administration, the writer notes. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with then-US president Donald Trump in the Oval Office, in 2020. The suppression of the Palestinian cause in global politics was largely due to Israeli efforts during the Trump administration, the writer notes.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their last meeting in July to quickly end Israel's war in Gaza.

