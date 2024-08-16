Israelis riot in West Bank, Trump says he told Netanyahu to end Gaza war
US says Iranian attack could come without warning • Attorney-General tells Netanyahu to form independent inquiry to avoid ICC warrant
Israel forgot about Iran's nuclear threat - will it pay the price?
Sources are mixed on if Jerusalem is ready to stop the bomb
Israel is very ready to defend against a massive Iranian conventional missile and drone strike, against a massive rocket and drone strike from Hezbollah, it has for now mostly neutered Hamas in Gaza, has terrorists on the run in the West Bank, and is ready for attacks from Syria, Yemen, or Iraq.
But sources have given The Jerusalem Post mixed signals about how ready Israel is to stop an Iranian nuclear weapons breakout.Go to the full article >>
US: Iran attack could come with no warning, possibly in next days
Kirby said that the US did not have a firm sense of what kind of an attack Iran might launch, which is why it has worked diplomatically to de-escalate the situation.
Iran could attack Israel with no warning within days, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said Thursday as the region remained on edge.Go to the full article >>
Dozens of masked Israelis riot in the West Bank, Palestinian reportedly shot dead
Following the initial reports, the army added that forces had been transferred to the area and removed the rioters from the village.
Dozens of Israeli civilians, some of whom were masked, entered the village of Jit in the West Bank on Thursday night, hurling stones and Molotov cocktails and setting vehicles and buildings on fire, the military said.Go to the full article >>
Hamas official says negotiations must be based on plan to implement what was previously agreed
Hamas politburo member Hossam Badran said on Thursday that the Palestinian group sees that any negotiations must be based on a clear plan to implement what was agreed on previously, as talks between mediators are set to continue in Doha.Go to the full article >>
Qatar PM holds call with Iran Foreign Minister on deal progress
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, All Bagheri Kani, regarding regional developments and cooperation between the two countries, on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Mediators concluded 'constructive' day of discussions on Gaza ceasefire, source says
Mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States had concluded a "constructive" day of discussions on a potential Gaza ceasefire deal on Thursday and talks will resume on Friday, a US official said.Go to the full article >>
Intereptor fired at suspicious aerial target following alerts in Northern Israel
An interceptor was fired at a suspicious aerial target, which turned out to be a false alarm, following the alerts that sounded in northern Israel in the early hours of Friday, the military said.
Attorney-General tells Netanyahu to form independent inquiry to avoid ICC warrant
Gali Baharav-Miara is reportedly pressuring Benjamin Netanyahu to establish an independent investigative commission to get ahead of the ICC and prevent it from issuing arrest warrants.
Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara held meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about preventing the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants, in which she pressured him to form an independent commission to investigate the humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to Israeli media reports on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Trump says he told Netanyahu in July to end Gaza war
Washington and regional mediators have tried arranging the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal but have encountered repeated obstacles.
Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their last meeting in July to quickly end Israel's war in Gaza.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says