Israelis riot in West Bank, Trump says he told Netanyahu to end Gaza war

ISRAEL IS weighing up its response to the Iranian attack last weekend, but should it focus on Iran’s nuclear capabilities or strike at Iranian oil facilities? (photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters)

Israel is very ready to defend against a massive Iranian conventional missile and drone strike, against a massive rocket and drone strike from Hezbollah, it has for now mostly neutered Hamas in Gaza, has terrorists on the run in the West Bank, and is ready for attacks from Syria, Yemen, or Iraq.

But sources have given The Jerusalem Post mixed signals about how ready Israel is to stop an Iranian nuclear weapons breakout.