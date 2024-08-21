Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Airstrikes heard in northeastern Lebanon, Blinken says hostage deal must be sealed in coming days

Bernie Sanders calls for permanent ceasefire, return of hostages while speaking at DNC • Blinken says IDF withdrawal must be part of hostage, ceasefire deal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 20, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 20, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 109 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says