Airstrikes heard in northeastern Lebanon, Blinken says hostage deal must be sealed in coming days
Bernie Sanders calls for permanent ceasefire, return of hostages while speaking at DNC • Blinken says IDF withdrawal must be part of hostage, ceasefire deal.
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 109 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says