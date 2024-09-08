Hezbollah retaliates hitting Israel's North, US works on new hostage deal
IAF jets destroy Hezbollah launchers after terror group fires drones • Thousands of Israelis call for hostage deal at protests around the country
Hezbollah fires dual rocket barrage at northern Israel hitting Kiryat Shmona building
Hezbollah released a statement that the dual round of launches toward Israel was done as retaliation for an earlier Saturday Israeli strike.
Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel, one of which hit a building during the early hours of Sunday morning.
A rocket collided with a building in Kiryat Shmona, and another crashed into a sidewalk, while others were either intercepted or fell in open areas, Israeli media reported.
Another shot at ceasefire? US to unveil new text on Gaza hostage deal gaps, Israel pessimistic
US negotiators have been more vocal regarding their criticism of Hamas, particularly in the aftermath of the terror group’s execution of six hostages over a week ago.
The United States plans to give Hamas and Israel a new proposal to close the gaps in the last remaining 10% of Phase 1 of the May 31 deal, as Jerusalem remains pessimistic that progress is possible.
“We are not optimistic at all,” a source told The Jerusalem Post.
In a rare public appearance in London, CIA Director William Burns underscored on Saturday that 90% of the text needed for Phase 1 of the three-phase first introduced by President Joe Biden has been completed but that the last 10% has been very difficult to finalize.
The US, he said, plans to put forward new language this week in an attempt to close those gaps.
‘Terrorist eliminated': IDF documents close-quarters elimination of terrorists in southern Gaza
In one of the 932nd Battalion’s raids on terror infrastructure in the Tel Al-Sultan area, a terrorist reportedly threw a grenade at the Israeli forces, who responded with fire.
The military reported that it had succeeded in killing dozens of terrorists and raiding terrorist infrastructure in the area in a Saturday evening operational update on IDF activities in Tel Al-Sultan, a city in Gaza’s Rafah Governate.
The IDF's activities come as part of ongoing "precise, intelligence-based targeted operations" in southern Gaza, the military added.
IAF jets destroy Hezbollah launchers after terror group fires drones that fell in south Lebanon
Earlier, three Lebanese paramedics were killed and two others wounded in an Israeli attack while extinguishing fires in the southern town of Faroun, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
IDF fighter jets destroyed launchers by the Hezbollah terrorist organization from where rockets were detected towards the area of Safed, the IDF stated on Saturday.
The rockets were launched from the Einta area in southern Lebanon, according to the IDF. In response, the military targeted Hezbollah positions in Odaisseh, Naqoura, and Tayr Harfa, all located in southern Lebanon.
This report came after two Hezbollah attack drones, which were intended to be launched toward Israel, fell in the village of Ain Ebel in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Ynet reported, citing Lebanese military sources.
'Bring Them Home': Thousands of Israelis call for hostage deal at protests around the country
The momentum from this has yet to die down, and following a week of protests, hostage families and organizations have pushed for the public to continue to take to the streets to call for a deal.
Israelis massed at protests around the country on Saturday night, demanding that the government conclude a hostage deal for the return of the 101 remaining captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Thousands filled the road outside the IDF military headquarters as protesters marched and blocked highways in multiple additional locations, including Beersheba, Haifa, and Jerusalem.
Israel paves road in Philadelphi Corridor amid Gaza ceasefire talks - BBC
This move is seen as a show of determination regarding Israel's stance on not leaving the Philadelphi Corridor.
Israeli forces have paved a road along the Philadelphi Corridor, according to a Saturday report by the BBC.
This move is seen as a show of determination regarding Israel's stance on not leaving the corridor, which has become a central point of contention in negotiations over a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza.
Videos shared on social media show that the infrastructure was laid on Wednesday, September 4 — the same day Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his "Philadelphi Corridor speech" in English at a press conference for foreign media, according to the report. In the accompanying video, heavy machinery can be seen laying asphalt on the ground.
IAF kills Islamic Jihad commanders, Hamas terrorists embedded in civilian areas
The “Amr Ibn al-As” School, located in northern Gaza, was reportedly used by Hamas to plan and launch attacks both on Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip and on Israeli territory.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Deir al-Balah Battalion commanders Abdallah Khatib and Hatem Abu Aljidian were killed on Saturday during a day of Israel Air Force (IAF) strikes on PIJ and Hamas terrorists embedded in a humanitarian area and schools in the Gaza Strip, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced.
The statement noted that the Israel Air Force strike was precise, targeted an immediate threat in the area, and was conducted to neutralize the danger posed by the terrorists.
Turkey's Erdogan: Islamic countries should form alliance against 'Israel's growing expansionism'
Erdogan said in July that Turkey would extend an invitation to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "any time" for possible talks to restore relations between the two neighbors.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Islamic countries should form an alliance against what he called "the growing threat of expansionism" from Israel.
He made the comment after describing what Palestinian and Turkish officials said was the killing by Israeli troops of a Turkish-American woman taking part in a protest on Friday against settlement expansion in the West Bank.
Hezbollah rockets cause damage to house in Shlomi, cause fire in Liman
Earlier, the Israel Air Force targeted Hezbollah military infrastructure and a rocket launcher in the area of Qabrikha in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah rockets caused damage to a house in Shlomi and caused a fire in Liman, army radio reported Saturday afternoon, following a volley of ten rockets from Lebanon.
No injuries were reported following this barrage.
American-Turkish activist killed by Israeli forces at West Bank protest
American-Turkish activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, died from IDF gunfire during a protest against West Bank settlement expansions.
American-Turkish human rights activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, succumbed to her wounds on Friday after being shot in the head by Israeli forces during a weekly protest against settlement expansions in the West Bank, according to Palestinian Authority-run news outlet Wafa.
During the weekly protest in Beita, south of Nablus in the West Bank, IDF soldiers opened fire at the protesters using live ammunition, the report noted. Eygi was subsequently critically wounded in the head. The 26 years old activist was evacuated to Rafida Hospital in Nablus, where she later died.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says