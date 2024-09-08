Hezbollah retaliates hitting Israel's North, US works on new hostage deal

CIA Director William J. Burns departs a classified briefing with members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 30, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

The United States plans to give Hamas and Israel a new proposal to close the gaps in the last remaining 10% of Phase 1 of the May 31 deal, as Jerusalem remains pessimistic that progress is possible.

“We are not optimistic at all,” a source told The Jerusalem Post.

In a rare public appearance in London, CIA Director William Burns underscored on Saturday that 90% of the text needed for Phase 1 of the three-phase first introduced by President Joe Biden has been completed but that the last 10% has been very difficult to finalize.

The US, he said, plans to put forward new language this week in an attempt to close those gaps.