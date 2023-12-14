IDF drops leaflets offering huge rewards for Hamas leaders' locations

The IDF distributed flyers across Gaza on Thursday, promising huge rewards to anyone who would provide information on the locations of senior Hamas leaders hiding in the Strip.

The flyers state that $400,000 is being offered for information on Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and $300,000 for his brother Muhammad Sinwar.

A lower reward, worth $200,000, will be awarded by the IDF to those who provide information on the location of Rafa Salama, the Khan Yunis Brigade commander; for the location of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas's military wing, the army will give $100,000.

"Confidentiality is guaranteed," the IDF states in the flyer, and a phone number is provided to call. Yahya Sinwar Gaza Strip chief of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement, waves to Palestinians during a rally to mark the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in Gaza, April 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Sinwar fled south in humanitarian convoy

Yahya Sinwar fled Gaza City in northern Gaza to Khan Yunis in southern Gaza in a humanitarian convoy soon after the war began, an Israeli source told KAN news last Saturday.

"The terrorists complain that the leadership of Hamas is disconnected from the serious situation they're in on the ground," IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said. "There is also a widespread feeling that the underground Hamas leadership does not care about the Gazan public above ground. This also greatly worries the military operatives of Hamas."

IDF operations in Khan Yunis have intensified as Israel ramps up the search for the Hamas leaders.

A few weeks ago, KAN reported that Sinwar and Deif were believed to be hiding in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.