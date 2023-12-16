The families of the abductees gathered Friday evening for a demonstration in front of the Kirya in Tel Aviv, following the announcement of an incident in the Gaza Strip that resulted in the killing of three hostages. Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz, and Samer Talalka were accidentally shot to death during a hostage rescue mission.

The families arrived at the scene, calling for a "deal now."

Protesters have blocked traffic throughout the center of the city, between the Kaplan intersection and the Ayalon highway.

Ronen Tzur, the spokesperson for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that families would begin a hunger strike Saturday.

Families of returned abductees speak out

Families of returned abductees have also shared their public reactions to Friday's incident. Chen Avigdori, whose wife and daughter were freed from Hamas captivity during one of the ceasefire rounds, responded and wrote: "'There is a possibility of rescuing hostages by military means,' and other things that, unfortunately, I continue to hear. So reality proves otherwise - there is no military way, there is no time." Families of hostages gather to call for a hostage release deal after three hostages were killed in an IDF rescue mission (credit: MAARIV)

Avigdori also added, "The conclusion for every person who has both heart and mind is the same: Israel must initiate a deal to bring them back alive and not in coffins - and now."

Daniel Lifshitz, whose grandmother was released from captivity during the first weeks of the war, added: "It crossed every limit of stopping, dealing, and freeing hostages from me! Enough for the fall of soldiers, the abandonment of prisoners, and the destruction of the value of human life in Israel".