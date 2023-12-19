IDF kills top Hamas financier in Gaza airstrike

Subhi Ferwana, who helped transfer tens of millions of dollars to benefit the Hamas terror organization, was recently killed in an IDF airstrike in Gaza, according to a Tuesday military statement.

In an operation in the city of Rafah, an IDF warplane under the guidance of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Military Intelligence Directorate took out the Hamas financier.

ELIMINATED: Subhi Ferwana.Alongside his brother, he funneled tens of millions through his company 'Hamsat' to fund Hamas' military forces, terrorists' salaries and war activities.The IDF, ISA and other security forces will continue their efforts to dismantle Hamas’ funding… pic.twitter.com/t8KrSAAjV2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 19, 2023

According to the IDF statement, Ferwana and his brother moved large amounts of funds to Hamas, which were used for terrorists' salaries and the buildup of military equipment, among other things. They did this by funneling the money through their company, Hamsat.

How is Hamas getting this money?

"The ability of Hamas's military wing to fight depends on the funds transferred to it through money changers," the IDF statement read. "Without them, its ability is significantly impaired." Suitcases of cash found in the home of a senior Hamas member in Gaza. December 18, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hamas uses these financiers and money changers to acquire funds from all over the world via money laundering, thus avoiding the use of closely monitored international banking systems, according to the IDF.