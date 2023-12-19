Israel-Hamas War Day 74: IDF announces names of two fallen soldiers
Christian combat soldier sacrifices life for Israel • Israeli indicted for setting fire to hostage families' tents
IDF publishes names of two fallen soldiers
St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh, 31, from Alon, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.
Capt. (res.) Rotem Yoseff Levy, 24, from Oranit, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities