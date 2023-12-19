Hamas is using suicide bombers - IDF soldier

As the IDF continues its operations in the Gaza Strip, Hamas terrorists have continued to use non-traditional methods of warfare, according to a recent report from Maariv.

A combat soldier who served in Gaza told Maariv on Tuesday that Hamas is using suicide bombers. "Anyone who wasn't inside doesn't understand what we're dealing with," the soldier said. "There's very heavy fighting in a built-up area, and you can't know where a Hamas 'surprise' will come from when at the same time we're trying to locate the hostages."

"Hamas is using women suicide bombers, in traditional Muslim dress, against us. They're covered from head to toe, and underneath [what they're wearing], they have an explosive belt."

Terrorist ambush at entrance to tunnel

The IDF located and exposed a Hamas terrorist ambush at the entrance to a tunnel shaft, using dolls and children's backpacks in an attempt to lure soldiers in hopes of finding hostages, the Israeli military said Friday. IDF documentation of dolls and children's backpacks that had been rigged with speakers an explosives to lure in IDF troops. December 15, 2023. (credit: IDF)

The items, which contained speakers playing crying sounds, were placed near a tunnel shaft which connects to a large network of tunnels that extends over a school and a medical facility in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.