Hamas rigs children's backpacks, dolls, in ambush on IDF forces in Gaza

The IDF located and exposed a Hamas terrorist ambush at the entrance to a tunnel shaft, using dolls and children's backpacks in an attempt to lure soldiers in hopes of finding hostages, the Israeli military said Friday.

The items, which contained speakers playing crying sounds, were placed near a tunnel shaft which connects to a large network of tunnels that extends over a school and a medical facility in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

The IDF added that the tunnel led to a Hamas command and control center based in a mosque that had been fitted with cameras to monitor the activities of Israeli troops in the vicinity.

IDF documentation of an attempted Hamas ambush in Gaza, December 15, 2023.

Hamas command center leeches medical clinic's power supply

Further, according to the military, the Hamas command center was connected to the medical facility’s power supply.

Additionally, the IDF said that it had identified Hamas anti-tank and intelligence assets in the area as well as a large amount of explosives that had been deployed to target IDF soldiers.