New tech and munitions for Gaza war bring success in war - analysis

The war in Gaza is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. The intensity of the conflict may change, but it will continue for months or even years.

To prepare for this long haul, Israel has already put in place many of the processes necessary to underpin the war effort. Among the two most important are the use of new technology on the battlefield in Gaza and also preparation for more local production of munitions.

On December 20, Yediot Ahronot reported that “in an effort to enhance Israeli self-reliance in military supplies, the Defense Ministry aimed to establish local production of the chemical agents necessary for bomb manufacturing.

The details of the initiative

This initiative was coordinated with local defense industries. The transition to domestic armament production is projected to cost billions, with payments distributed to major producers, as well as smaller subcontractors.” Israel had already sought to contrast with many local companies to participate in the war effort after October 7.

Shoring up various munitions is important, especially as the Ukraine war has acted as a sponge for certain types of shells and weapons, such as 155mm ammunition.

The war in Gaza has illustrated that modern war cannot escape the need for large amounts of munitions. The idea that war was going to become more precise and that this might fundamentally change the nature of war, has not been realized in Ukraine or Gaza. While small wars that enable the use of special forces may have increased over the last decades, the large wars still require a lot of brawn.

However, the IDF is also able to use new technology in Gaza. Israel already had rolled out a lot of new technology over the last decade. From Iron Dome to the Trophy system that protects tanks, Israel is at the forefront of defense technology. The 2021 war against Hamas was described as the first "AI war" and Israel has invested in AI and digitization for the IDF.

This war in Gaza is also showcasing new technology. The Iron Sting precision mortar is one example. The IDF said it was used for the first time in combat in this war. “The mortar is one of its kind in many aspects, but particularly in its level of precision. Our troops in the field are able to direct it using not one but two components - a laser and a GPS - which are integrated into its structure.” The IDF report notes that the “mortars can be guided using two means: a laser and a GPS.

Israel's advanced military technology

The mortar was designed with the notion that heavy clouds or haze can constitute an obstacle for a laser beam, therefore if the beam struggles to perform and guide the mortar, the exact GPS system can provide backup.

Similarly, in the case of disrupted satellite signal, the laser beam will be used as backup for the GPS system.” The IDF has mentioned the use of the system several times since the war began. The system is made by Israel’s Elbit Systems.

In addition new sights for rifles have been rolled out. These use SmartShooter’s Smash technology. “The fire monitoring system Smash has been introduced to the battlefield during the war against Hamas. This operational support tool weighs less, identifies the enemy within seconds, can lock on targets and assist in eliminating them and quadruples our forces’ chances of hitting their target.” IDF infographic detailing a Hezbollah rocket attack fired adjacent to LAF and UNIFIL posts. (credit: IDF)

Hamas has been using drones against Israel during the war. To combat small drones, such as quadcopters, the Smash technology helps the fighter with a rifle lock-on to the moving target and only release bullets when necessary. “In the heart of Gaza, danger lurks around every corner. Explosive-carrying drones and terrorists are only some of the challenges our troops are facing,” the IDF noted.

A third technology being used is the Maoz munition. This is called Spike FireFly and was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. It is technically part of the Spike missile family that Rafael makes. However, the Firefly is unique. It actually operates like a drone, taking off and hovering. Then the munition, which is part of the drone, can slam into a target.

This is perfect for urban environments where targets, such as RPG teams, may hide in a house and only pop out every once in a while. Using drones overhead to spot the threat and neutralize the threat is part of the new battlefield.

Taken together, the brains behind the new technology and the brawn necessary to keep the war going are two parts of how Israel is waging this war.

Hamas relied on brutality and a kind of mass wave attack on October 7, basically an old technology used to create a new massacre. Israel had been relying on a smart fence along the border that was supposed to prevent threats like October 7. However, all the sensors in the world can’t stop thousands of armed men if there aren’t enough forces, or brawn, to stop the enemy.

Hamas used drones to try to blind Israel’s defenses and attack remote weapon stations along the border. A new documentary at PBS called ‘failure at the fence’ details how this tragedy unfolded and how tech alone wasn’t enough.

One result of the failure of technology, not backed up with brawn, was detailed in an article at Ynet this week about families of fallen soldiers returning to the Nahal Oz observation tower where IDF soldiers were killed on October 7 after the outpost was overrun.

Today Israel is fighting in Gaza and the combination of technology with large amounts of munitions and soldiers is coming together on the battlefield in unique and necessary ways.