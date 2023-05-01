May Golan appointed Israel's women's advancement minister

Likud MK May Golan was officially appointed by the Knesset on Monday as Israel's new women's advancement minister.

The decision came following the murder of a 26-year-old woman and her two infant sons in Taiba in what is the latest incident of violence against women in Israel. It was also the government's first acknowledgment of the murder.

The new minister called out members of the opposition for voting against it, accusing them of having biased views and not caring about the safety of women.

"I met women who were beaten and raped in South Tel Aviv," Golan told the Knesset Plenum, according to Ynet. "Who did this to them? Illegal immigrants – and this fact doesn't serve the Left's overarching goal. They just sit quietly and don't talk about it."

Up until now, Golan held a post as a minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

Israel Police on the scene of the murder of a woman and her two infant children in Taiba. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This also comes following a discussion that Golan could have been appointed as Israel's consul general to New York, a decision that sparked concern over possible diplomatic fallout.

Who has authority over advancing the status of women in Israel?

Golan's new ministry will be transferred some of the authority and responsibility currently held by the Social Equality Ministry, which is helmed by Minister Amichai Chikli, N12 reported earlier.

Currently, the Social Equality Ministry is home to the Authority for the Advancement of Women and has therefore been given authority, responsibility and budget to help advance the status of women in Israel.

This is a developing story.