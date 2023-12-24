The IDF on Sunday night disclosed the full background behind its finding of five bodies of hostages held by Hamas in an underground strategic-size tunnel near Jabalya in northern Gaza.

Around December 12, the IDF found two bodies, and around three days later, it found three more bodies in another area nearby. At the time, it only announced the finding of the first two bodies.

The tunnel reached a size that included a large elevator and large rooms, which split into side rooms, such as command centers, medical stations, prayer rooms, and rooms for manufacturing weapons.

The IDF destroys Hamas underground infrastructure near Jabalya, Gaza City (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An IDF source said that finding the bodies required a mix of preexisting intelligence that headquarters possessed, along with intelligence collected in real-time in the field, including forensic methods.

The tunnel was so large that though the bodies were all, in a sense, within one general tunnel area, they were in very different portions of the tunnel.

The five bodies include Eden Zechariah and Ziv Dado, who were announced dead on December 12, and Elia Toledano, Nik Beizer, and Ron Sherman. Israeli hostages Nik Beizer, Ron Sherman, Elia Toledano, whose bodies were brought back to Israel, December 15, 2023 (credit: JERUSALEM POST)

Then last Thursday, Hamas released a video of the other three hostages killed in Hamas captivity, whose bodies the IDF recovered, but without revealing the background. Advertisement

In the video, the three hostages were seen holding up pieces of paper with their names and personal information. In a statement posted alongside the video, Hamas claimed that "they tried to keep them alive - but Netanyahu insisted on killing them."

The video then adds visual effects of shots and animated blood. They are shown in captivity smiling and speaking to each other.

The three were taken captive during the October 7 massacre against southern Israeli communities.

IDF concerned over endangering forces on field

The IDF said it had delayed mentioning the other three bodies until the IDF forces completed their operations in the area.

Until then, there was concern that announcing more details would endanger the forces in the field, who eventually used 13 tons of explosives to destroy the whole strategic tunnel, something which took additional time.

In addition, whereas the IDF had said that Zechariah was killed back on October 7 and her body was taken to Gaza, the IDF did not give a clear conclusion about the timing of the death of the other hostages. Rather, IDF sources said forensic probes into that issue are still continuing.

It was unclear if the IDF's ambiguity regarding what happened to the other hostages was because forensic indications were mixed and inconclusive or whether the IDF and the families involved did not want to give Hamas a propaganda victory that the IDF may have actually mistakenly caused some of the hostages' deaths.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this story.