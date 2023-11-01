IDF releases proof of Hamas stealing gas from Gazan hospitals

The IDF on Wednesday night released a recording of a conversation between a Hamas commander and a Gazan citizen revealing how Hamas takes fuel from hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

In the conversation, the commander of the West Jabaliya Brigade of Hamas speaks with the head of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza as well as another Gazan citizen.

Conversation between a Hamas operative and a Gaza resident (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"I'm here with Dr. A'ataf on speaker," said the Hamas commander. We went to fill up the diesel. The thousand liters that you talked about."

"Yes?" replied the citizen.

"They told me, Abu Hassan, there's no diesel."

"This is at the Indonesian Hospital?" asked the Gazan.

The commander confirmed that he was at the hospital with Dr. A'ataf.

"He is the doctor who told you there was no diesel? They told me to fill up [diesel] from the Indonesian Hospital!"

At this point, the commander hands the phone to the doctor, who asks, "What?"

The citizen responds: "Yesterday, Abu Ahmad spoke with me and told me to fill up [diesel] from the Indonesian [Hospital]."

"Who is Abu Ahmad?"

"From the Economy Ministry."

"Yesterday [Hamas] came to fill up diesel," the doctor replied.

The two have a back-and-forth about the process of the hospital receiving the fuel and Hamas coming to take it. The Gazan citizen, exasperated, tries to understand what time of day will be best for him to get fuel before Hamas does.

"If we were to come get the fuel at night, would it make a difference?"

Frustrated, he tells the doctor to fill up the fuel for his workers.

"We'll check," the doctor replies.

"Fill it up now, people are depending on us! They're about to shoot us they're so anxious [to get fuel]. For the love of God." Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians, are seen on the day of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo)

At that point, the Hamas commander says, "Let's settle this issue of the diesel." With that, the recording ends.