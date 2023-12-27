Soldiers in the IDF's Egoz, Maglan, and Duvdevan commando units have destroyed dozens of Hamas tunnel shafts and hundreds of pieces of terrorist infrastructure since the beginning of December, according to a Wednesday press release from the IDF.

These units have been active in Khan Yunis since the beginning of the month, killing Hamas operatives and destroying tunnel shafts used by Hamas terrorists. They have worked closely with the air force as well as military engineers and armored vehicle units to carry out targeted strikes.

Soldiers in these commando units also found Hamas weapons caches and documents inside various terrorist strongholds, including in private homes and a mosque.

The IDF released three videos from soldiers' body cameras showing their work in the Gaza Strip, one from each of the three elite commando units:

Video documentation from body cameras on IDF soldiers in Egoz Unit, released December 27, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Video documentation from body cameras on IDF soldiers in the Maglan Unit, released December 27, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).