Hezbollah infiltrates Israeli civilian cameras

As the IDF continues its attacks during the Israel-Hamas war, Hezbollah has responded by attempting to cause havoc by gaining access to the cameras of Israeli civilians.

Hezbollah announced on Thursday evening that they had infiltrated the cameras of civilians in Israeli territories in response to the numerous IDF attacks.

After doing so, Hezbollah then called upon Lebanese citizens to disconnect the private cameras near their homes from the internet.

Simultaneous IDF attacks

As this infiltration occurred, the IDF carried out an extensive attack on the villages of Ayta ash Shab and Ramyah.

The IDF also attacked further areas in southern Lebanon. Smoke rises following what the Israeli military says is an Israeli strike on Hezbollah targets in a location given as Lebanon, amid the ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on December 20, 2023. (credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Beginning on Thursday morning, air force fighter jets, tanks, and artillery fire destroyed many Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures.

Additionally, fighter jets from the Israeli Air Force attacked a Hezbollah military compound in response to launches directed at the country early Thursday. Advertisement

The IDF attacked a terrorist squad that tried to launch anti-tank missiles towards Israel.

It also attacked another terrorist squad that was staying inside a building where launches were being fired earlier on Thursday.