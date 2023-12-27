WATCH: IDF air force, navy strike Hamas targets overnight in Gaza

Israeli security forces were highly active in central and northern Gaza overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to a Wednesday IDF statement.

In Shejaia, shots were fired at IDF soldiers, who in turn directed an IAF aircraft to strike at the source of the fire. The strike, per the IDF statement, led to secondary explosions, indicating that the area was already trapped with explosives.

IAF fighter jet targets and kill Hamas terrorists in Shejaia on December 27, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

IDF troops in Shejaia also identified two Hamas agents in a vehicle en route to a known weapons storage facility and instructed an IAF aircraft again to strike the vehicle. The fighter jet killed the Hamas terrorists and then struck the weapons storage facility.

Anti-tank missiles and naval fighting

In Daraj Tuffah, an area in northern Gaza, Israeli forces identified a terrorist preparing to fire a short-range anti-tank missile at them. IDF tanks took out the terrorist before he was able to fire the missile. IDF soldiers active in the Gaza strip on December 27, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Also overnight on Tuesday night, Israeli naval forces assisted IDF ground forces by striking suspects in a compound (in an undisclosed location in Gaza) who posed a threat to ground troops. The navy also struck several Hamas targets along the Gazan coastline.