Herzog's 2024 message to world leaders: Help bring the hostages home

On New Year's Eve, approximately 6 hours before Hamas indiscriminately launched rockets at Israel, President Isaac Herzog posted a plea on X for world leaders to aid in the immediate return of 133 Israeli citizens who remain in Hamas captivity since October 7.

"As we enter 2024, I call on the entire family of nations, on all world leaders, to demand and work for the immediate, unconditional release of our 133 hostages," Herzog wrote. "Babies, the elderly, women, men, are being held in brutal captivity by Hamas, without vital medication or visitation from the Red Cross.

"Their immediate release is at the core of our battle with Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"May the light dispel the darkness, and may the New Year bring peace, hope, and healing for all."

People walk by photographs of civilians held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, posted in Tel Aviv. December 21, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Concerns over the hostages' wellbeing

As mentioned in Herzog's post, the Red Cross has failed to provide medical care or visit the abducted civilians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out a week ago over the international body's failure to provide life-saving medication to the hostages.

"I met with the Red Cross; I handed them a box of medicine for some of the hostages shown here. Some of them really need it...I told a representative to take this box to Rafah; she said no. It was a difficult conversation," the prime minister told a special Knesset session

Elma Avraham, an 84-year-old hostage released during the ceasefire agreement in November, was left fighting for her life, hospital staff said, after the Red Cross refused to deliver medication to her.

“After being kidnapped for over 50 days, she was evacuated in critical condition. It is evident that if Elma had not been transferred back yesterday, her condition would have deteriorated,” Dr. Tzachi Slutsky, the deputy director of Soroka Medical Center, announced at the time.