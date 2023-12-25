Netanyahu: IDF fighters in Gaza told me to keep going

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip on Monday, he told fellow Likud members in a faction meeting at the Knesset.

"I just returned from Gaza; I met a division of reservists on the field," he told his faction. "All of them asked me for one thing only: We must not stop; we must keep going until the end," he said, in reference to the IDF's war on Hamas in Gaza.

"The papers and television studios said we are stopping; They also said we would stop after the first hostage deal - and we kept going," Netanyahu continued. "We do not stop; we keep fighting, and we will be deepening the fighting over the coming days; this will be a long battle, and it is not close to being over."