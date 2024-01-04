Israeli security forces located and found and confiscated weapons and hundreds of explosive devices in the West Bank Nur Shams refugee camp inside a building that also housed a kindergarten run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), according to a Thursday IDF statement.

In addition, many weapons and other pieces of military equipment were confiscated and destroyed, besides those found in the kindergarten.

The operation was a joint effort between IDF reservist teams, the Shin Bet, and the Border Police and was the result of a 40-hour-long counter-terrorism operation in which hundreds of buildings were searched and hundreds of suspects were questioned, leading to 11 arrests.

Trapped building, car, and explosives surrounding

Forces searched a booby-trapped building, the lower floor of which housed a UNRWA-run kindergarten. The building also contained an operating system connected to explosives surrounding the building as well as on access roads leading to it.

A booby-trapped vehicle was also found near the building. It was destroyed along with the infrastructure inside the building and the explosives in the surrounding area. Explosives found by IDF in the Nur Shams refugee camp. January 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF troops also located and destroyed two laboratories used to create explosives within Nur Shams.

Two IDF reservists were wounded during the operation, sustaining light and moderate injuries from shrapnel. They were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

In a separate counter-terrorism operation in the village of Sir, a soldier was seriously wounded in an explosion and subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.