Since the onset of the conflict in Gaza, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have led a surge in not only incitement disseminated on social media, particularly Telegram channels in the West Bank, but also concrete tactical guidance for perpetrating terror attacks.

In a report by Dr. Eitan Azani and Daniel Haberfeld of the International Institute for Counter-terrorism Cyber Desk of Reichman University obtained first by the Jerusalem Post, the authors break down these Telegram trends and how while some of the channels are local initiatives, the two major terror groups have created a new atmosphere and platform for promoting terror online, beyond even earlier rounds of social media incitement.

“The correlation between these online posts and real-life outcomes is unmistakable, manifested in the increase in attempted and successful terrorist attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including a rise in shooting incidents,” says the report.

One such attack occurred on December 8, when the report notes that terrorists committed a shooting attack against an IDF outpost near Mevo Dotan in which one soldier was injured.

On November 30, terrorists attacked civilians in a bus station in Jerusalem with automatic guns, killing three civilians and wounding five others – with both the November and December incidents having posts that mirrored them very closely. Telegram app (credit: FLICKR)

How terrorists provoke emotional response

Through posters, videos, and the provocative use of language, the report said that the new avenue of Telegram posts “seeks to provoke emotional responses, highlighting the perceived urgency of avenging Israel's operations in the Gaza Strip” and other narratives aligned with the Palestinian nationalistic agenda.

One example in the report, is a post on Telegram featuring an image of a bus blown up, accompanied by the caption, "For the sake of our bleeding blood in Gaza, it's time for the roof of the bus to fly." Advertisement

But the posts are not merely messages of incitement. These posts also directly promote specific methods of Modus Operandi, including shootings, knife attacks, rock throwing, ramming, and other tactics, say the authors.

Over the past few months, the report said that the “leading theme in most of these posts has been encouragement to carry out shooting attacks. In most cases, these posts, either promote a lone wolf attack or small groups of armed men attack.”

Alongside the broader mobilization, certain channels provide operational guidance, with “detailed instructions, potentially contributing to the planning and execution of such actions. The existence of these channels underscores the concerning level of sophistication in online platforms, where individuals may access specific operational guidance for carrying out attacks,” according to the report.

One example mentioned by the authors is a post titled "Accurate shootings achieve the desired goal" Among the key disturbing recommendations of the post are: "The monitoring process will make you understand your target's movements…Choose a moving or stationary target and watch your enemy well".

In another post titled: How do you carry out a successful gun operation against the occupation? the report said that the recommendation included: "Shoot from a distance very close and not from a place far from the target until a successful hit is achieved…"Your goal must be far from the military checkpoints and the soldiers' gatherings and choose a remote place where the herds of settlers go."

Another category of operational Telegram posts revolves around evading detection.

In many of these posts, the report said that it is emphasized, "Always remember to practice your usual routine before the operation and avoid discussing your intentions with anyone both before and after the operation."

Some channels go even further and produce videos that visually demonstrate a practical guide on how to execute attacks, said the report.

One video, noted the authors, showcases the steps involved in carrying out a shooting attack at a bus station and on a bus. According to the report, in the video, armed individuals arrive in their cars and open fire near the bus. This, the report noted, is similar to the terror incident on November 30.

In another series of videos, the same group demonstrates how to carry out a shooting attack against civilians, said the report. The video footage also provides a guide for “how to conduct a roadblock and an ambush, either by firing from the side of the road or by arriving with a car”.